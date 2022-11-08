Read full article on original website
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
NBC New York
Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue
Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink. Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements. Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking...
Viral YouTube Video Shows Amazing HV “Home” In The Woods
A local man is receiving an overwhelming amount of support after a video went viral on YouTube documenting his unique hand-built home hidden in the Beacon, NY woods. The man, simply identified as Joe in the now-viral video, has captured the hearts of local Hudson Valley residents. Not only were they impressed with what Joe was able to construct out of found materials, but there's now a swell of support for the "Beacon Legend" who just received terrible news from the town about his home.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Hudson Valley Veteran Surprised With $10,000 ‘Thank You’
We thank all veterans for their service, but one well-deserving Hudson Valley veteran just got a $10,000 thank you. On Wednesday morning The Boris & Robyn Show surprised Ken Wojtak with the announcement that he has been chosen as this year's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. Ken Wojtak is a Hudson...
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month
As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
