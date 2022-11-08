ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lantern

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against Indiana

Confidence is high for the Buckeyes entering Week 11. No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) returns to Ohio Stadium to contest Indiana Saturday. Remaining No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes come off a 21-7 win in inclement weather at Northwestern, emerging victorious in two-consecutive road games in which they were challenged all four quarters.
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales opened up the match with a kill, and the Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 Big Ten) found themselves with a 16-9 lead following the Boilermakers’ (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) second timeout. Purdue scored out of the timeout but were outmatched 9-5 down the stretch, and Ohio State won the set 25-14.
Lantern

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener Friday

The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season at the Covelli Center Friday versus No. 10 Virginia Tech. The Buckeyes waste no time facing high-level competition as they welcome the Hokies to Columbus. The two programs previously met last season with Ohio State earning a narrow 17-13 team victory on the road.
Lantern

Football: No. 2 Ohio State holds pat amid shuffling CFP rankings

Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday following its 21-7 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes are one spot behind No. 1 Georgia, which jumped Ohio State after the Bulldogs’ win Saturday over the formerly top-ranked Volunteers, who dropped to No. 5. Rival...
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern

The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State begins its national championship chase with a matchup against Bucknell — the winners of the Patriot League Tournament — Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes (10-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) hold the sixth seed in their region and are rewarded with the chance to host a first-round matchup against the Bison (8-5-6, 5-1-3 Patriot League).
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio State

There are more than 550 miles separating the Covelli Center and Marietta, Georgia. Seniors outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and middle blocker Reilly MacNeill grew up playing volleyball there together since they were teenagers and both made the journey to Ohio State to begin their collegiate volleyball careers. “Reilly’s been with...
Lantern

USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State community

The Undergraduate Student Government announced free digital access to The New York Times for students, faculty and staff Nov. 1, including access to all articles and games. Jack Tumulty, USG’s director of Student Affairs and a second-year in finance, said in an email research in the spring found that many students already purchase an annual $52 subscription. He said students may need access to the Times to complete coursework and hopes the free subscription will alleviate some of those costs.
Lantern

CABS route changes to go into effect Monday, includes more frequent stops

The Ohio State Campus Area Bus Service announced major route changes that will go into effect Monday and will restore service throughout campus. According to the Ohio State Transportation and Traffic Management website, the three current CABS routes — the Medical Center Express, East Residential routes and Buckeye Express — will keep running but make more frequent stops. In addition, Campus Loop South — a route suspended prior to the fall semester — will return with a 16-minute daytime service between Buckeye Lot and main campus.
