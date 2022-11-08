ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midterm Elections 2022: DeWine wins governor race

Republican candidate and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been reelected for his second term, defeating Democratic candidate Nan Whaley Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. DeWine has served as Ohio governor since 2019, previously serving as Ohio attorney general for eight years. DeWine defeated Whaley, former mayor of Dayton. DeWine...
