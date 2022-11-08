Read full article on original website
Related
Lantern
Midterm Elections 2022: DeWine wins governor race
Republican candidate and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been reelected for his second term, defeating Democratic candidate Nan Whaley Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. DeWine has served as Ohio governor since 2019, previously serving as Ohio attorney general for eight years. DeWine defeated Whaley, former mayor of Dayton. DeWine...
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 2-1 against Rutgers Wednesday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Buckeyes (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) posted their best season under head coach Brian Maisonneuve but saw their Big Ten Tournament hopes cut short Wednesday.
Comments / 0