Littleton, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Appeals Court weighs death row inmate’s disability claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge earlier this year that denied his motion to be declared...
NASHVILLE, TN
KAAL-TV

Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Vasquez highlighted his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KAAL-TV

US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia running for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term. Garcia has for years...
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held...
WASHINGTON STATE

