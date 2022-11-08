Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
Kari Lake goes on media blitz to insist she’s already won Arizona governor election despite real-time results
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake has gone on a media blitz claiming she has already won the race for governor in Arizona, despite results showing she still trails Katie Hobbs. As of Thursday morning, Ms Hobbs, a Democrat, had 50.3 per cent of the votes counted to 49.7 per cent for Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV broadcaster.
JD Vance, endorsed by Trump, snubs him in Ohio Senate victory speech
Senate election results made J.D. Vance the victor in Ohio on Tuesday night, but he didn't mention former President Donald Trump in his victory speech, despite the endorsement.
KAAL-TV
Appeals Court weighs death row inmate’s disability claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge earlier this year that denied his motion to be declared...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
KAAL-TV
Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Vasquez highlighted his Latino heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class,...
KAAL-TV
Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case...
KAAL-TV
US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia running for mayor of Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term. Garcia has for years...
KAAL-TV
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington’s 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held...
The election's over. Now it's time to 'lay down arms' and start governing | Ciattarelli
We made it! With the election behind us, we no longer need to see or hear all the campaign ads that dominated network television, radio and our iPhones. Amazingly, there were times when four to five to six political spots appeared in a row. Millions of dollars were spent telling us who was...
Comments / 0