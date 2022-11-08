ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cookies & Tea with Clara': Children get into holiday spirit during 'Nutcracker' cast meet and greet at Hanover Theatre

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
 3 days ago
WORCESTER — Children flocked Sunday to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts to attend "Cookies & Tea with Clara."

The annual tea party featured several cast members in full costume who'll perform in this year's production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" on the Hanover Theatre main stage for five dazzling shows Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27.

The two-act ballet centers around Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll for Christmas and enters an enchanting and magical world where the doll and other characters come to life.

Adrianna Cook of Holden stars as Clara in this year's production, and was on hand Sunday to meet and greet the children and host an hourlong tea party, complete with cookies and a reading of "The Nutcracker" in the theatre's McDonough Room.

Joining Cook were her fellow castmates, the Nutcracker Prince, Teddy Grillo of Worcester, Snow Corps, Flower Corps, Spanish principal and Russian principal, Morgan Soulé of Fitchburg, Rat Queen/Arabian Princess Dayana Gonzalez of Worcester, and Snow/Shepherdess/Flowers Noel DeRosa of Holden.

“This magical production always satisfies,” Jennifer Agbay, director of dance for The Hanover Theatre Conservatory, said. “It prides itself on tradition, classical dance, beautiful scenery, live orchestral music and the belief that dreams really do come true.”

Performances will be held Nov. 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the box office or by calling 877-571-7469, and online at TheHanoverTheatre.org.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

