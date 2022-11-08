Police: Local woman charged for striking hotel employees with lamp, leg from broken furniture

POCATELLO — A 53-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked two hotel employees with a lamp and a leg of a broken piece of furniture.

Margaret Chantel Hudson, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold shortly before midnight on Oct. 30.

Pocatello police were dispatched to the Grand Idaho Hotel on Bench Road in Pocatello for the report of a woman, later identified as Hudson, refusing to leave the property, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

Upon arrival, police spoke to an employee of the hotel who said she attempted to gain entry to Hudson’s room after receiving reports that the room below hers was flooding from the ceiling, police said.

The employee said that she first attempted to gain entrance to Hudson’s room by knocking, but Hudson had barricaded herself in the room, according to police reports.

The employee retrieved a special tool to unlock the door and as soon as she opened it Hudson swung a lamp at her and smashed her hand between the lamp and the door, police said.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and evaluated the employee’s injuries and recommended she go to the hospital for medical treatment. The woman was not transported via ambulance but reported having difficulty moving her middle and ring fingers on her right hand, police said.

Police also learned from another employee that Hudson broke a piece of furniture inside the hotel room and struck him with a piece of it, police said.

Hudson was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Hudson appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Carol “Tippi” Jarman for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 31, during which her bond was set at $25,000.

She is due back in court on Nov. 14 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Hudson faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.