Microsoft co-founder’s $1 billion art collection is going to auction in NY. Take a look

A $1 billion art collection from Microsoft’s co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned in New York City.

The more than 150-piece collection, “ Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection ,” is set for auction on Nov. 9-10 at Christie’s New York in the Rockefeller Center.

The collection “is poised to be the largest and most exceptional art auction in history.”

Allen co-founded Microsoft along with Bill Gates in 1975 and is known for his philanthropy. He gave away more than $2 billion before dying in 2018 at 65 years old, according to Forbes.

His net-worth was $20.3 billion in 2018.

His estate’s collection will be on view at the Rockefeller Center from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9, and all proceeds from the auction will go to charity.

The auction includes work from Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Alexander Calder, Georgia O’Keeffe and Paul Cezanne.

