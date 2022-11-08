ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Johnson widens lead over Barnes to six points in Wisconsin Senate race

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqeBW_0j2KXVqT00
Greg Nash/Associated Press-Morry Gash

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has widened his lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes just ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a new Data for Progress poll.

The new results put the incumbent up 6 points, with 53 percent of voters saying they’d cast their ballot for Johnson and 47 percent saying the same of Barnes.

Voters on both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support their party’s respective nominee, with 99 percent of Democrats backing Barnes and 97 percent of Republicans backing Johnson. Independents, meanwhile, were split 50-50 between the candidates.

Other recent polling has shown Johnson with a slimmer lead. In the last few weeks, a survey from Marquette Law School found the incumbent up 2 points, a Fox News survey found Johnson up by 3 points and an Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey put him ahead by 4 points.

The closely watched race could be crucial to which party controls the Senate going forward.

Johnson last week sidestepped a question on whether he’d concede if he lost the Senate race, saying “I sure hope I can, but I can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned.”

Conducted Nov. 2-5, the Data for Progress poll surveyed 1,504 like Wisconsin voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Comments / 103

JON RYNEARSON
3d ago

yeah, after the riots in Kenosha, a lot of former democrat voters are voting republican. especially concerning worse governor Evers, that's what the majority of us here in Wisconsin call Tony

Reply(15)
31
Rafael R. Mora Jr.
2d ago

just vote straight ticket Republican the place was full first time I have vote here for the past 15yrsnever been this full.Red wave

Reply
13
Fuzzy Bumbles
2d ago

Sooo, Mandelgo has been touting his father as a 3rd shift worker and his mom a teacher. What he doesn’t say is she was a gym teacher. Those who can’t, teach. And those who can’t teach? Yep, they teach gym.

Reply
4
Related
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Wisconsin Republican says the quiet part out loud: GOP "will never lose another election" if I win

"Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor," Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said this week. Michels, who's running against incumbent Democrat Tony Evers, made the statement during a campaign event in Jackson County, according to an audio clip released by American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning political action committee, Business Insider reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Polls show Senate race tightening

New polls show the race for U.S. Senate between Democrat Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley tightening to within a few percentage points. Some observers now call it a toss-up, but not everyone agrees it’s actually that close. In the August primary, Murray finished 18 points ahead of...
The Hill

Vance widens lead over Ryan in final stretch of Ohio Senate race: poll

Republican J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in the race for Ohio’s open Senate seat, according to a new poll. Emerson College’s final survey of the state’s midterm elections found Vance leading Ryan by 8 points, 51 percent to 43 percent. Vance’s support improved 5 points from Emerson’s poll of the race last month, while Ryan’s support fell 2 points.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

758K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy