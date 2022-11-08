Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as talk grows of 2024 bid
Former President Trump will deliver remarks during a rally in Ohio on Monday night, seeking to boost Republican J.D. Vance in his Senate race against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), though it’s possible Trump might steal the show for himself.
Speculation has been growing that Trump could use the event to declare his own 2024 presidential bid, a move he has long floated but thus far has declined to make official.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
