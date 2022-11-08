Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Jackson Dufrene, Byrd football

Dufrene caught two touchdown passes, which covered 41 and 23 yards, for the Yellow Jackets in their 34-3 win against Natchitoches Central.

Daylen Robinson, Minden football

Robinson ran for 143 yards and scored two TDs as the Crimson Tide posted a 43-20 win against Woodlawn-Shreveport.

Collin McKenzie, North Webster football

In North Webster’s 48-12 win against Lafayette Renaissance, McKenzie rushed for two TDs and passed for two more.

Abram Wardell, Calvary Baptist football

Wardell completed 15-of-18 passes for 204 yards and three TDs in the Cavaliers’ 47-0 win against Loyola which secured the District 1-2A title.

Quintavion White, Northwood-Shreveport football

White rushed for 196 yards and three TDs as the Falcons handed North DeSoto its first defeat with a 20-19 win. He scored on runs covering 5, 10 and 7 yards to help Northwood fight back from an early 13-0 deficit.

Gray Walters, Benton football

Walters completed 14-of-25 passes for 223 yards and three TDs, including the game-winning score with seven minutes left, to lift the Tigers past Parkway, 28-24.

Jamarlon Otis, Captain Shreve football

Otis ran for 115 yards on 10 carries, including an early 76-yard TD run to set the tone for the Gators in their 42-7 win against Haughton.

Tanner Lemoine, Bunkie football

In a 47-6 win against Marksville, Lemoine rushed for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Xavier Ford, Leesville football

Ford rushed for 184 yards and three TDs in the Wampus Cats’ 47-6 win against Rayne.

Ronnie Crosby, DeRidder football

Crosby rushed for 181 yards and three TDs in the Dragons’ 56-16 win against Washington-Marion.

Josh Williams, Avoyelles football

Williams rushed for 175 yards and had three touchdowns on just five carries as the Mustangs defeated Pickering, 88-6.

Demariyon Hammock, Jena football

Hammock caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while also picking off two passes on defense in the Giants’ 42-13 win against Buckeye.

Jeremiah Caldwell, Tioga football

Caldwell had 123 yards rushing on 10 carries and two touchdowns in the Indians’ 58-14 victory against Grant.

Haydn Runge, Rosepine football

In a 42-7 Eagles’ win against Oakdale, the offensive lineman was able to score a 6-yard TD run. On defense, he recorded 2.5 tackles and half a sack.

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s football

Griffin registered two sacks on defense and had a 34-yard TD run on offense in his team’s 55-14 win against Northwood-Lena.

Elyjay Curry, Homer football

Curry rushed for 191 yards on 24 carries with a TD as the Pelicans won, 28-27, at rival Haynesville.

Keven Williams, Acadiana football

Williams rushed for 207 yards and three TDs, including the eventual go-ahead score, as the Rams rallied for a 35-31 win at Barbe.

Caden Dardar, Ascension Episcopal football

Dardar threw for two TDs and accounted for 215 yards of total offense as the Blue Gators clinched their district with a 41-14 win against Franklin.

Evan Simon, Loreauville football

Simon rushed for 202 yards and five TDs for Loreauville in the Tigers’ 49-16 win against Delcambre.

Jake Brouillette, Crowley Notre Dame football

Brouillette ran for 131 yards and scored four TDs as the Pioneers handed Welsh its first loss, 56-28.

Christian McNees, St. Thomas More football

McNees caught six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars in their 41-34 win against Lafayette Christian.

Landon Baptiste, Southside football

The Sharks claimed their district title with a 42-21 win against Sam Houston, with Baptiste scoring three touchdowns.

Ronald Young, Iowa football

Young rushed for 134 yards on 22 carries and scored both his team’s TDs in the Yellow Jackets’ 17-7 win against Cecilia.

James Reina, St. Louis Catholic football

Reina completed 13-of-21 passes for 154 yards and a TD while adding 92 yards on 20 carries and a TD in the Saints’ 31-21 win against Jennings.

D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher football

The Bulldogs’ QB rushed for 166 yards on 15 carries with two TDs and also completed both of his passes, which went for TDs covering 50 and 80 yards, in Lutcher’s 55-13 win against A.J. Ellender.

Fred Robertson, Warren Easton football

Robertson carried the ball 21 times for 320 yards and scored three TDs as the Eagles claimed the District 11-4A title with a 59-38 win against McDonogh 35.

Chris Armstrong, John F. Kennedy football

Armstrong tossed seven touchdown passes as the Cougars rolled past Sophie B. Wright, 51-0, clinching the 9-3A district title.

A.J. Samuel, Edna Karr football

Samuel was 8-of-10 passing for 134 yards and threw three TDs, all in the first half, in the Cougars’ big 38-6 win against John Curtis which sealed the 9-5A district title as well as the New Orleans-area’s Catholic League championship.

James Bridges, Northshore football

Bridges caught three passes for 102 yards, including a game-clinching 78-yard TD in his team’s 16-6 win against rival Slidell.

Sam Willie, Lakeshore football

Willie rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries and had two second-half TDs while adding a 25-yard TD pass as Lakeshore won its sixth straight district down with a 21-18 win against Franklinton.

Brian Jenkins, Pearl River football

Jenkins rushed for 244 yards on 31 carries and had three TDs in Pearl River’s 35-28 win against Hannan.

Nate Sheppard, Mandeville football

Sheppard rushed for 144 yards on 25 carries and two TDs while catching a 61-yard TD pass in the Skippers’ 28-14 win against Covington.

Jaren Duplessis, Jesuit football

Duplessis rushed for 299 yards on 26 carries and had two TDs in the Blue Jays’ 24-14 win against Rummel.

Ayden Authement, St. Charles football

Authement led his team with 84 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD and also had five important pass completions as St. Charles claimed the 10-2A district title with a 17-13 win against Newman.

AK Burrell, Dutchtown football

Burrell completed both of his passes for TDs, including an 8-yarder in overtime to lift Dutchtown to a 30-27 win against East Ascension. He also had a TD run and an interception which set up another TD.

Landon Carter, Catholic-Baton Rouge football

Carter kicked a 40-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining to lift the Bears to a 24-21 win at Zachary, also claiming the 4-5A district title. He also converted all three of his PAT attempts.

Joel Rogers, West Feliciana football

Rogers completed 7-of-12 passes for 139 yards and three TDs and added 78 rushing yards and a TD in his team’s 43-22 win against Plaquemine.

Glen Cage, Central-Baton Rouge football

Cage rushed for 277 yards on 30 carries and scored five TDs in Central’s 34-27 overtime win against Liberty.

Jaden Osborne, Ruston football

Osborne passed for 152 yards and a TD and ran for 75 more yards as the Bearcats beat rival West Monroe for the first time since 1990 with a 35-17 win.

Micah Bell, St. Frederick football

Bell passed for 81 yards and two TDs while rushing for 112 yards and three TDs in his team’s 35-20 win against Cedar Creek.

Tate Hamby, Ouachita Christian football

Hamby caught four passes for 64 yards and a TD in his team’s 59-0 win against Lincoln Prep. He also returned a punt for another TD, the fifth time over the past six ballgames Hamby has returned either a punt or a kickoff for a score.

Trammell Colvin, Sterlington football

In Sterlington’s 41-28 win against Wossman, Colvin rushed for 206 yards on 31 carries and had two TDs.

Antonio Ford, West Ouachita football

Ford rushed for 244 yards and five TDs, and also had the game-winning two-point conversion as the Chiefs won a wild double-overtime game against Alexandria, 58-57.

Trey Holly, Union Parish football

On a night in which the town of Farmerville proclaimed it to be “Trey Holly Day,” the LSU commit rushed for 230 yards and three TDs as the Farmers handed Carroll its first defeat, 35-19.

Addison Melendy, Sam Houston volleyball

Melendy recorded 10 kills and 13 digs as Sam Houston reached state for the first time since 2016 with a three-set win against Southside in the Division I regional finals.

Anne Hardouin, Dominican volleyball

Hardouin had 10 kills, a block and eight aces as Dominican posted a three-set win against Hahnville to win its Division I regional title.

Julia Whitfield, St. Scholastica volleyball

In St. Scholastica’s three-set win against Riverdale for the Division II regional championship, Whitfield had 11 kills and three blocks.

Chloe Smith, Pope John Paul II volleyball

Smith had eight kills along with a team-high 21 digs as PJP posted a three-set win against Port Allen for the Division IV regional title.

Ellie Foco, St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball

Foco had 11 kills and three blocks as her team beat Central-Baton Rouge in three sets for the Division I regional championship.

Sullivan Hannah, Rosepine boys cross country

Hannah crossed the finish line first in the Region 2-IV meet by winning with a time of 15:56.40.

Ean Allain, Simpson boys cross country

Allain, the defending Class C champion, won the Region 1-V meet with a time of 17:58.27 seconds while also helping the Broncos take the team title.

Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville girls cross country

Mills-Zacapa claimed the Region 1-II meet with a time of 18:57.30.

Dakota Miller, Simpson girls cross country

The defending Class C champion, Miller won the Region 1-V meet with a time of 20:33.23.

