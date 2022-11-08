Read full article on original website
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
foxillinois.com
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
3 arrested after computer keyboard shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
WAND TV
Police make arrest related to armed robbery of Facebook Marketplace buyers
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Police Department announced an arrest related to the armed robberies that took place on October 13. >>Two separate armed robbery reports were made when individuals arranged to meet a Facebook Marketplace seller in an apartment complex parking lot. When the victims showed up...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
foxillinois.com
Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
foxillinois.com
Suspect in Danville shooting found in wooded area
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is injured and another is facing charges after a shooting Monday afternoon in Danville. It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. Danville Police arrived on the scene after a report of shots fired to find a...
WAND TV
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
newschannel20.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
foxillinois.com
Scam letters promising money winnings
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
