ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Man dead after Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Urbana Police searching for theft suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area.  Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King

DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL
foxillinois.com

3 arrested after computer keyboard shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police make arrest related to armed robbery of Facebook Marketplace buyers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Police Department announced an arrest related to the armed robberies that took place on October 13. >>Two separate armed robbery reports were made when individuals arranged to meet a Facebook Marketplace seller in an apartment complex parking lot. When the victims showed up...
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Suspect in Danville shooting found in wooded area

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is injured and another is facing charges after a shooting Monday afternoon in Danville. It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. Danville Police arrived on the scene after a report of shots fired to find a...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested

MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
Effingham Radio

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC

The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Scam letters promising money winnings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy