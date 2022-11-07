Read full article on original website
CORBIN WELCOMES THEORY TO THE CLUB, MEET SHEAMUS AND MORE
CORBIN WELCOMES THEORY TO THE CLUB, MEET SHEAMUS AND MORE
R-TRUTH SUFFERED TORN QUAD, UNDERGOING SURGERY
R-Truth announced he suffered a torn quadraceps while wrestling Grayson Waller on WWE NXT and underwent surgery today:
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
BOBBY ROODE UPDATE, SAPOLSKY, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES AVA RAINE AND MORE
Bobby Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. In asking around this morning, we are told the hope is he'll be back soon from his injury issues. We are told that he's been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns. Gabe Sapolsky was spotted at the WWE Performance...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
VIDEO: TONIGHT'S TREMENOUS MJF PROMO ON AEW DYNAMITE
Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a tremendous pre-taped promo from MJF. You can see it below:
WWE NXT REPORT: TAG TITLE MATCH, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, CARJACKING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Joe Gacy (with Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) versus Cameron Grimes. Grimes misses a boot but he kicks Gacy a few times. Grimes with a head scissors take down and a Yakuza kick in the corner. Grimes with kicks to the back of the leg and chest. Gacy with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Gacy with a European uppercut and kicks. Gacy with an uppercut and snap mare for a near fall. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a kick. Grimes with a back elbow and Gacy with a hip toss neck breaker for a near fall. Gacy with kicks to Grimes. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a punch to send Grimes to the mat. Gacy with a forearm and he gets Grimes on his shoulders. Grimes escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Grimes kicks Gacy to the floor and then connects with a kick from the apron.
AEW DYNAMITE UPDATE
AEW announced that fans will "hear from MJF" tomorrow on Dynamite from Boston, MA:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to...
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP IS NOW DEFUNCT
WWE is listing the 24/7 Championship as defunct on their official website. Nikki Cross would be the final champion, having defeated Dana Brook for the best on Raw before discarding the title belt. The title was instituted by WWE back in 2019.
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS IS...
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
SPOILER ON NEW AEW FULL GEAR MATCH
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match will be officially announced for AEW Full Gear this Friday on AEW Rampage.
SCHEDULED FOR TODAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING IS...
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw. *X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry. *Mickie James vs Chelsea Green. *Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe. *Bully Ray vs. Zicky...
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson offered his hand to Sammy Guevara, but Sammy flipped him the bird. Danielson took the mic and told everyone to tune into Full Gear if they really want to see him kick Sammy's "f***ing head" in. AEW President Tony Khan came...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Chamion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day. *The Smackdown World Cup Tournament begins. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. *Six Pack...
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Wendy Choo is in the Goldman Box and she is sipping her drink and she stretches, but says nothing. Wendy waves to Tamina and then she avoids Tamina and yawns. Wendy with a narcolepsy waist lock and Tamina sends her to the mat and Wendy lays down. Tamina misses a boot. Wendy goes for a drop toe hold but Tamina does not go down. Tamina with a punch and a biel. Wendy takes her pillow and takes a nap. Tamina pulls Wendy into the center of the ring and Wendy tells Tamina to be quiet. Tamina misses an elbow drop. Wendy tosses her pillow at Tamina and then punches and kicks her. Wendy with a Yakuza kick but Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina goes up top and Wendy rolls away. Tamina goes to a different turnbuckle and Wendy rolls away. Wendy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Tamina with a boot to Wendy and a slam. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Wendy with elbows and Tamina pulls Wendy to the mat. Tamina with a rear chin lock. Wendy with elbows to escape but Tamina with a waist lock. Wendy escapes and punches Tamina and kicks her. Wendy with clotheslines and Tamina drops to a knee. Wendy with a kick.
