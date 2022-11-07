Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Wendy Choo is in the Goldman Box and she is sipping her drink and she stretches, but says nothing. Wendy waves to Tamina and then she avoids Tamina and yawns. Wendy with a narcolepsy waist lock and Tamina sends her to the mat and Wendy lays down. Tamina misses a boot. Wendy goes for a drop toe hold but Tamina does not go down. Tamina with a punch and a biel. Wendy takes her pillow and takes a nap. Tamina pulls Wendy into the center of the ring and Wendy tells Tamina to be quiet. Tamina misses an elbow drop. Wendy tosses her pillow at Tamina and then punches and kicks her. Wendy with a Yakuza kick but Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina goes up top and Wendy rolls away. Tamina goes to a different turnbuckle and Wendy rolls away. Wendy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Tamina with a boot to Wendy and a slam. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Wendy with elbows and Tamina pulls Wendy to the mat. Tamina with a rear chin lock. Wendy with elbows to escape but Tamina with a waist lock. Wendy escapes and punches Tamina and kicks her. Wendy with clotheslines and Tamina drops to a knee. Wendy with a kick.

