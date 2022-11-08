ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rainfall and snowfall totals in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over

LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Winter Storm: Snow, rain to taper off in Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow continue in Northern California through Wednesday. The rain finally started to taper off in the valley after sundown Tuesday, though showers lingered throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on which areas saw thunderstorms, but generally looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain in the valley, especially along and east of Interstate 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California regulators propose pairing home energy storage, rooftop solar

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home

A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
