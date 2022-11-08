Read full article on original website
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over
LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Winter Storm: Snow, rain to taper off in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow continue in Northern California through Wednesday. The rain finally started to taper off in the valley after sundown Tuesday, though showers lingered throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on which areas saw thunderstorms, but generally looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain in the valley, especially along and east of Interstate 5.
Mountain travel not advised as snow falls in Northern California | Updates
CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow arrive in Northern California through Wednesday this week. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra as a significant winter storm moves into the region. It's the second significant storm this month for California. Travel is...
California regulators propose pairing home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Evacuation orders issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of possible flash flooding
Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
Storm Watch: How rain, snow will affect your commute in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Major rain and snow are still en route to Northern California. It has been dry, even sunny at times this afternoon, but those conditions will not last much longer. The valley is likely to see a break in the rainfall once again overnight tonight. Some scattered...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home
A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
KTVU FOX 2
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
Storm system expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County
The second Pacific storm of the season takes aim at Southern California early this week and this one packs a bigger punch than last week's.
Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
California AG sues over 'forever chemicals' tainting drinking water
SAN FRANCISCO — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.
Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
