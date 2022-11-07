ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring in the Holidays with Winter Celebrations in Irvine

Irvine, California
 2 days ago

Celebrate the holidays all winter long with the City of Irvine. Join an evening of holiday cheer at our annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony, and enjoy festive activities monthlong at Great Park during “Holidayz at the Park.”

Holidayz at the Park

’Tis the season for family fun and holiday cheer as Great Park transforms into a winterscape featuring holiday-themed art, music, and decorations. Enjoy festive lights, photo ops, and family activities November 19, 2022 to January 1, 2023. There’s something for everybody:

  • Take a stroll through the Palm Court adorned with holiday decorations and a larger-than-life airplane, paying tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch;
  • Visit the Artist Studios to enjoy interactive displays and festive photo backdrops for the best holiday selfie stations you’ll find this season;
  • Curl up in your most festive, warm pajamas and join us for a Pajama Party Movie Night Saturday, December 10, 2022. Registration will be open Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at yourirvine.org.

Holidayz at the Park will take place November 19, 2022 to January 1, 2023, daily from dusk to 9:30 p.m.

Great Park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd. in Irvine. Visit yourgreatpark.org/holidayz for a list of all activities. For more information, call 949-724-6247.

Holiday Tree Lighting

Celebrate the season as “snow” falls over the Irvine Civic Center and the community gathers for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Saturday, December 3, 4–6:30 p.m. Join an evening of holiday cheer at this free event, which will include visits with Santa Claus, live holiday music, games, crafts, and a winter-themed train route.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift suitable for infants or children up to age 12. Toy donations aid the Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee Holiday Toy Drive.

Parking and admission are free. Irvine Civic Center is located at 1 Civic Center Plaza. For more information, visit cityofirvine.org/specialevents or call 949-724-6606.

