Utah State

Deer reader: Watch out for wildlife on the road

By Ally O'Rullian
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Clocks are now an hour back with daylight saving, and you’re more than likely to be driving home in the dark, which puts you at risk of hitting wildlife.

You are more likely to hit or crash because of a deer in November than any other month of the year, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources .

Water Woes: Utah’s population growth and the shrinking Colorado River

Live in Utah long enough, and you’ll see deer in neighborhoods, canyons, on the side of the road and in the middle of the road.

And this time of year, you’re going to see them more often.

“It’s a hard time for people to be able to see deer especially because they’re pretty active during the early morning and later in the evening hours which is when it’s generally dark now,” said Blair Stringham, DWR wildlife migration initiative coordinator.

In November, deer come to lower elevation areas for food and breeding, which means if you drive next to a canyon or even neighborhoods with streams and foliage, there’s a higher likelihood you’re going to see a deer or even hit one.

“We generally see 10,000 deer collisions in Utah each year, and that’s a rough estimate. It’s likely even higher,” Stringham said.

We all know the phrase “a deer in headlights.” which can be a real pain when you’re driving. But why does this happen?

“As the car approaches, they kind of lose their orientation and aren’t quite sure what to do. They hesitate for a minute, and then at the last minute, they’ll make a decision and go for it,” Stringham said.

Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot

To avoid any collisions, DWR and Utah Highway Patrol said the most important thing to do is to put your lights on and be extra vigilant.

UHP said it’s best to take preventative measures before you’re stuck in a split-second decision about what to do.

“Because if we can’t see it and can’t safely react to it… the likelihood of a crash is going to be greater,” UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

Each scenario is different. Bigger animals like elks or moose are more likely to break into windshields, injure or even kill drivers and passengers when they are hit, according to DWR. But when it comes to deer, they said it’s best to just hit the breaks with the chance of hitting them than to try and quickly swerve out of the way.

“Don’t swerve. That’ll result in rolling. If you end up hitting the deer, just try to hit them straight on. Don’t try to turn or anything like that,” Stringham said.

Related
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Stuck with the cold after the storm

The moisture is nearly out of the state, and sunshine is slowly returning to northern Utah this morning. This is after we had additional heavy mountain snowfall overnight with some minor accumulation along the Wasatch Front.
UTAH STATE
Utah leaders select new state flag design

The Utah State Flag Task Force announced a new state flag this morning during a public meeting at the Utah State Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to ask the Utah State Legislature to consider a proposal to adopt a new state flag in the 2023 Legislative session.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Blasphemous Utah Brands

One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border

Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
UTAH STATE
