California regulators propose pairing home energy storage, rooftop solar

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over

LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California’s wealthiest residents won’t see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30′s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
California rejects measure to alter dialysis clinic rules

For the third time in three straight elections, California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have mandated major changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 failed after nearly 70% of Californians voted “no” in returns late Tuesday. The measure would have required […]
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign funded...
California's Prop 1: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot. While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution. Arguments.
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
Newsom wins California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. The Associated Press has called the race for California Governor. Gavin Newsom has locked in another four years as California's governor. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California.
