Georgia State

The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
atozsports.com

Early Injury News Could Mean Dallas Cowboys Blowout on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) coming off the bye week are already 5.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers (3-6). Whom are in the middle of a tumultuous five-game losing streak. With the return of head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau field for the first time since. On top of the...
GREEN BAY, WI

