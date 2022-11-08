Read full article on original website
Candidates maintain leads in first Humboldt County election update since Tuesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The first post-election night results update in Humboldt County was released by elections officials on Thursday. Thursday's update includes the counting of approximately 10,000 ballots that weren't included on the final election-night report. These ballots seem to be exclusively vote-by-mail ballots. Several candidates improved their leads...
Humboldt County Updates Election Results, Adding 10K Ballots to
The Humboldt County Elections Office released its first post-election report this afternoon, adding more than 10,000 ballots to the ongoing tally. No races shifted with the additional tally, though some leads grew and others shrank. Most notably, Juan Pablo Cervantes, who ended Election Night with a slim lead over Tiffany Hunt Nielsen in the race to become Humboldt County's next clerk/recorder/registrar of voters, now leads commandingly with 54 percent of the vote.
UPDATE: First batch of Humboldt County midterm election results released
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE - NOV. 8 - 11:45 P.M. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has released the fourth unofficial election results for the 2022 midterm election. The fourth update represents 16,308 votes or 19.23% of registered voters. Most aforementioned races remain unchanged with the exception Clerk-Recorder /...
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
Which issues drew Eureka voters to the polls this midterm election
EUREKA, Calif. — Hundreds of Humboldt County voters took to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes on the various statewide and local races on this year's ballot. "There are a lot of people who think that their vote is not going to make a difference, but when those people come together, they make a great deal of people. There are a lot of stakes in this election, and it's important to make this day matter," Eureka voter Cameron Will said.
Harbor District expected to certify environmental impact report for fish farm in Samoa
WOODLEY ISLAND, Calif. — Despite recent opposition, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District is expected to adopt a resolution Thursday that would certify an environmental impact report for the recently approved fish farm project coming to Samoa. At the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting Thursday, the board is expected to...
Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report
Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
Del Norte County releases first report with vote-by-mail totals
DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Del Norte County elections officials released the first report of the Del Norte 2022 Statewide General Election, which included vote-by-mail totals for the county. In local elections, Abbie Crist has a slight majority over her opponent William Meriwether in...
ELECTION RESULTS: Few Votes Counted on Election Night, Leaving Many Races Up in the Air; Matthews, White Look Like Locks in Arcata
ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS! Follow Live! All the Vote Counts as They Happen, Plus Scene Reports From the Parties! The Thrill of Victory, the Agony of Defeat!. Looks like it’s going to be a good long while before we find out for sure who won most of the high-profile local races.
New trail in Del Norte County in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa people
News Release Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation (“Nation”) and Redwood National and State Parks (Parks) are excited to announce the completion of a new trail in Del Norte County. The trail is named Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm, which translates to High-Status-Stream/River Trail. The ...
What's being done to tackle elder abuse in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — As an ombudsman, Leanne Langston advocated for those in skilled nursing and residential care facilities across the North Coast. Part of her job includes looking for the warning signs of elder abuse. "I see a lot more than what I would like to see, which is...
New trail opens on ancestral Tolowa territory
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A new trail in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa people has been completed and unveiled today in Del Norte County. Redwood National and State Parks and the Tolowa Deeni' Nation announced the Hiouchi trail. The name translates to the High-Status-Stream/River trail and is under...
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
3 new hospitalizations, 98 new COVID cases reported in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health reported that three more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past week. Those hospitalized include one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. The county also reported 98 new...
How to donate to Humboldt Bay Fire's 'Share the Magic of Christmas' toy drive
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652 toy drive is back for the holiday season. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the "Share the Magic of Christmas" toy drive is the oldest, longest-running toy drive in Humboldt County, dating back to the 1920s. On their days off, firefighters from that era collected and repaired old toys for local children. Now, the union has partnered with The Salvation Army in Eureka to give out toys to children living in Humboldt County that might not otherwise receive a toy for Christmas.
Johnson, Mobley and Conley Win in Fortuna
In the final Election Night report, Fortuna voters' preferences were clear. From a field of five candidates vying for three open seats on the city council, voters pushed incumbent Mike Johnson and challengers Kyle Conley and Christina "Kris" Mobley to victory. Johnson finished with 26 percent of the vote, followed by Mobley's 24 percent and Conley's 22 percent.
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
