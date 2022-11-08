ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Candidates maintain leads in first Humboldt County election update since Tuesday

EUREKA, Calif. — The first post-election night results update in Humboldt County was released by elections officials on Thursday. Thursday's update includes the counting of approximately 10,000 ballots that weren't included on the final election-night report. These ballots seem to be exclusively vote-by-mail ballots. Several candidates improved their leads...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt County Updates Election Results, Adding 10K Ballots to

The Humboldt County Elections Office released its first post-election report this afternoon, adding more than 10,000 ballots to the ongoing tally. No races shifted with the additional tally, though some leads grew and others shrank. Most notably, Juan Pablo Cervantes, who ended Election Night with a slim lead over Tiffany Hunt Nielsen in the race to become Humboldt County's next clerk/recorder/registrar of voters, now leads commandingly with 54 percent of the vote.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thelumberjack.org

Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls

The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Which issues drew Eureka voters to the polls this midterm election

EUREKA, Calif. — Hundreds of Humboldt County voters took to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes on the various statewide and local races on this year's ballot. "There are a lot of people who think that their vote is not going to make a difference, but when those people come together, they make a great deal of people. There are a lot of stakes in this election, and it's important to make this day matter," Eureka voter Cameron Will said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report

Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
krcrtv.com

Del Norte County releases first report with vote-by-mail totals

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Del Norte County elections officials released the first report of the Del Norte 2022 Statewide General Election, which included vote-by-mail totals for the county. In local elections, Abbie Crist has a slight majority over her opponent William Meriwether in...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

What's being done to tackle elder abuse in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — As an ombudsman, Leanne Langston advocated for those in skilled nursing and residential care facilities across the North Coast. Part of her job includes looking for the warning signs of elder abuse. "I see a lot more than what I would like to see, which is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

New trail opens on ancestral Tolowa territory

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A new trail in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa people has been completed and unveiled today in Del Norte County. Redwood National and State Parks and the Tolowa Deeni' Nation announced the Hiouchi trail. The name translates to the High-Status-Stream/River trail and is under...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

3 new hospitalizations, 98 new COVID cases reported in Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health reported that three more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past week. Those hospitalized include one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported. The county also reported 98 new...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

How to donate to Humboldt Bay Fire's 'Share the Magic of Christmas' toy drive

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652 toy drive is back for the holiday season. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the "Share the Magic of Christmas" toy drive is the oldest, longest-running toy drive in Humboldt County, dating back to the 1920s. On their days off, firefighters from that era collected and repaired old toys for local children. Now, the union has partnered with The Salvation Army in Eureka to give out toys to children living in Humboldt County that might not otherwise receive a toy for Christmas.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Johnson, Mobley and Conley Win in Fortuna

In the final Election Night report, Fortuna voters' preferences were clear. From a field of five candidates vying for three open seats on the city council, voters pushed incumbent Mike Johnson and challengers Kyle Conley and Christina "Kris" Mobley to victory. Johnson finished with 26 percent of the vote, followed by Mobley's 24 percent and Conley's 22 percent.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’

Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy