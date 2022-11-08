ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBaRx_0j2KUeIr00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33 rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to investigators, there was one person shot and killed in the incident.

They are asking drivers in the area to take an alternate route while traveling through the area while detectives investigate.

This is the 73 rd homicide for 2022.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

West Memphis man dies after I-40 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State police announced Tuesday that a West Memphis man died as a result of a shooting incident that happened late Monday evening. Police said that 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 westbound near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man

Jeremy Morris, 29, of Altheimer was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 79 in Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. The accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound 2016 Ford Transit van crossed into the opposite lane...
ALTHEIMER, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy