LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33 rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to investigators, there was one person shot and killed in the incident.

They are asking drivers in the area to take an alternate route while traveling through the area while detectives investigate.

This is the 73 rd homicide for 2022.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

