California State

krcrtv.com

With help from K9 Artie, officers seize nearly 50 lbs of fentanyl

WEED, Calif. — An officer with the Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) and his K9 partner, Artie, seized nearly 50 lbs. of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to MSPD, Artie and his handler were conducting a traffic stop at the Weed rest stop area. During the traffic stop,...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE

