Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
With help from K9 Artie, officers seize nearly 50 lbs of fentanyl
WEED, Calif. — An officer with the Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) and his K9 partner, Artie, seized nearly 50 lbs. of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to MSPD, Artie and his handler were conducting a traffic stop at the Weed rest stop area. During the traffic stop,...
krcrtv.com
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.5% of the vote. A campaign...
krcrtv.com
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
krcrtv.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Comments / 0