Mizzou MBB takes lessons from season opener into game two
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates said he learned a lot about his team in the group's season-opening win against Southern Indiana. He specifically pointed to how the group overcame adversity in the final minutes of Monday's win. "No one pointed a finger at another. No one...
Missouri Men’s Basketball Presser Notes: Penn and Lindenwood on the horizon
Monday’s opening night victory against Division-I newcomer Southern Indiana taught the Missouri Tigers a lot about their men’s basketball program, which features a plethora of new talent coming together for the first time. The result, although somewhat worrisome to few, offered the first opportunity for Tiger fans to...
'Why Not Mizzou?': Missouri 'Building Something Really Special' Says Tigers Coach Blake Baker
Blake Baker discussed his contract extension and the belief he has in what the Tigers are building.
Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.
Missouri Football Week 11 Bowl Projections: Bowl Chances Dwindle After Loss to Kentucky
The Missouri Tigers had an opportunity last week for a program-altering win to move them into third place in the SEC East standings. Instead, Mizzou fell 21-17 at home to Kentucky in another frustrating loss as the Tigers have lost seven out of their last eight meetings against the Wildcats.
USI’s late rallies fall short at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball exploded for 60 second half points, but it was not enough in falling to the University of Missouri, 97-91, Monday evening in Columbia, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles, who were playing in their very first NCAA Division I game, starts the year 0-1, while Missouri begins 2022-23, 1-0. The Eagles got off to a rocky start by spotting the Tigers a 9-0 lead before sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) scored USI’s first NCAA Division I basket on a drive to the bucket with 16:39 on the clock. USI shrank the margin to 9-5 on a three by Swope and again at 11-7 on jumper in the paint by sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois).
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Report: Park Hill, Mizzou grad Jed Frost among 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Texas
DALLAS — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said. Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner's office, said Dallas County sheriff's Investigator William Fritz.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Investigates the Mid-Missouri bus crash that injured 14 people on their way home from a church trip in Houston, Texas. Months later, questions still remain about the driver and the crash. With safety regulations in place to prevent overtired drivers, ABC 17 wants to know why the driver couldn't The post Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game
A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
University of Missouri chancellor condemns racism ahead of Faculty Council statement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri Chancellor Mun Choi condemned racism and discrimination in a statement released Thursday ahead of a meeting where the MU Faculty Council is expected to discuss its own statement. A link to the letter was posted on the MU Twitter account a little before noon.
Record high temperature set in Columbia Wednesday
After a day of record-high temperatures, a cold front will move in today. The National Weather Service says that cold front could cause showers and scattered thunderstorms, though severe weather is not likely. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 40s by Friday. On Wednesday, a new record-high temperature was...
Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time Christmas Saturday, The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire
Boone County emergency dispatchers warned people Wednesday that they might see some smoke in the southern part of the county. The post Boone County warns of smoke from wildfire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg
Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
