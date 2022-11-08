Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
4 takeaways from the 2022 midterms in South Dakota
RAPID CITY S.D – Nearly all of the state-wide elections in the 2022 midterms in South Dakota went as polls predicted. High-profile incumbents all retained their seats, and votes on ballot measures fell nearly perfectly in line with expectations. But not everything about the election was normal. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting results:
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8
Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith's campaign responded on Monday to questions from KELOLAND News about the last day of campaigning before election day. Republican Governor Kristi Noem's campaign spokesman Ian Fury did not respond by deadline.
newscenter1.tv
Dusty Johnson wins 3rd term as South Dakota’s Congressional Representative
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Representative Dusty Johnson has won reelection to his 3rd term in the United States House of Representatives. His only opponent in the race was Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel. He was first elected to the position in 2018, and has run his campaign on agriculture, meatpacking,...
South Dakota’s Noem hopes for easy re-election amid ’24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
newscenter1.tv
Voters approve South Dakota’s Medicaid Expansion constitutional amendment
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota voters have passed Initiated Amendment D, which concerns the expansion of Medicaid, by a vote of 56% to 44%. The amendment will expand Medicaid coverage to include everyone under 65 that has an income under 138% of the Federal Poverty Line, or about $19,000/year for an individual in 2022.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D
HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
newscenter1.tv
Proponents applaud voter passage of Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than half of South Dakotan voter said “yes” to Medicaid expansion for adults 18-to-65. To qualify, you must have an income that is 138% of the federal poverty level. S.D. Decides Campaign Manager Zach Marcus says Medicaid expansion will be good for...
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan defeated Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan was defeated by incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission). According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.
newscenter1.tv
Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana
South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
newscenter1.tv
Photo Gallery: Republicans and Democrats gather in Rapid City to await election results
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here is an inside look at the watch parties happening in Rapid City on Election night. The Republicans met at the Monument, whereas, the Democratic Party gathered at Thirsty’s Burgers & Beer in downtown Rapid City.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
