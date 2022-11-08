ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
newscenter1.tv

4 takeaways from the 2022 midterms in South Dakota

RAPID CITY S.D – Nearly all of the state-wide elections in the 2022 midterms in South Dakota went as polls predicted. High-profile incumbents all retained their seats, and votes on ballot measures fell nearly perfectly in line with expectations. But not everything about the election was normal. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting results:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

South Dakota’s Noem hopes for easy re-election amid ’24 buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Proponents applaud voter passage of Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than half of South Dakotan voter said “yes” to Medicaid expansion for adults 18-to-65. To qualify, you must have an income that is 138% of the federal poverty level. S.D. Decides Campaign Manager Zach Marcus says Medicaid expansion will be good for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Why is voting important? See what Rapid City locals have to say.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Voters in the Black Hills have one last chance to get their ballots in before Tuesday night. And as they headed to the pools, here is what they had to say on the importance of participating in the election. Marlon Bunney. “My folks always voted. So...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana

South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy