Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
Chainsaw Man Editor Opens Up About Denji and Makima's Physical Connection
Chainsaw Man has begun to bring Denji closer to Makima than ever before with the newest episode of the anime, and the editor behind Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga release has opened up about the core of their dynamic! Denji has been introduced to fans as a much different kind of protagonist than we have seen in any of the other Shonen Jump anime adaptations as he's really only fighting to pursue his most basic of desires such as wanting good food, good living, and to move forward with his sexual urges. Playing a major role in all of this for him is Makima.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Zootopia+ Directors Address the Characters They Didn't Get to Use (Exclusive)
The world of Zootopia is back thanks to the new spinoff series, Zootopia+ that arrived on Disney+ this week. The set of shorts take audiences into different places within the Zootopia universe to offer a look at the lives of various characters from the 2016 film that make up the larger world they live in. But while there are plenty of familiar faces in Zootopia+, there are some characters from the film that don't appear in the series and now, directors Josie Trinidad, Trent Correy, and Nathan Curtis are addressing the characters that they didn't get to use for Zootopia+.
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future review – ex-One Direction star gets lost in a sea of influences
Louis Tomlinson has always felt like the scrappiest member of One Direction. While his former co-workers found specific lanes, he juggled genres, trying everything from EDM to guitar-led Oasis cosplay. His first solo album, Walls, lacked identity as a result: falling back on maudlin balladry and lager-swilling lad rock, it was forgettable and aimless.
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
Attack on Titan Creator Hypes NYC Visit With New Art
Attack on Titan's creator, Hajime Isayama, turned quite a few heads when he announced that he would be a part of this year's Anime NYC convention, with this upcoming appearance marking the first time that the legendary mangaka has arrived in North America. With Attack on Titan's manga already coming to an end years ago, it will be interesting to see what information Isayama reveals at the upcoming convention, but the artist has given fans a hilarious new sketch that sees the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi hitting New York City.
One Piece Creator Confirms Whether Uta Is Canon or Not
One Piece has been around for decades, and at this point, only the most intense fans know its canon backward and forward. From its manga to the anime and everything in between, a lot of stories have been told with Luffy at the helm. Most recently, One Piece: Red gave fans more to chew on, and many were left wondering whether its heroine fit into the canon. And according to the series creator, the answer is yes.
Watch AEW Star Chris Jericho's Appearance on The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho can be seen every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, but when he's not sports entertaining in the ring he is always up for jumping on the stage, and his latest appearance was part of FOX's hit series The Masked Singer. Jericho showed up on the show as The Bride, who was a pink dragon in a wedding dress and veil, though the judges had no idea, so you can imagine their shock when Jericho's voice hit the speakers, singing Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance. You can watch the full appearance by Jericho on The Masked Singer in the video below.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Andy Serkis Reveals New Lord of the Rings Project
Despite no official connection between the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings feature films and Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power there's still been crossover among the two casts. Speaking with Collider, original Gollum performer Andy Serkis spoke highly of the new TV series and noted that his familiarity with the material wasn't just with his past in the franchise, but is also tied into a new Lord of the Rings project he's been working on. Not only did Serkis previously record an adaptation of Tolkien's original novels, but is set to do a recording of another book.
The Walking Dead Stars Tease Series Finale: "Everybody Dies"
Who will rest in peace in the final episode of The Walking Dead? "Everybody dies," kids Norman Reedus, who has already begun filming the Daryl Dixon spin-off in Paris, France. Spoiler alert: Daryl's not the only character confirmed to live on after The Walking Dead ends. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will return in The Walking Dead: Dead City, their spin-off set in New York City, to be followed by the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own series. But The Walking Dead's November 20th series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," is very much an ending — and it goes out with a bang.
Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game
A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.
Fantastic Four: First Teaser Released by Marvel
"Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" Ryan North and Iban Coello's Fantastic Four #1, available today, begins with Marvel's first family spread across the country after a devastating event back home in New York. In the new teaser below, the hot-headed Johnny Storm flames on as the Human Torch, Sue and Reed Richards battle Doctor Doom's legion of Doombots as the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, protects his wife, Alicia Masters-Grimm. So whatever happened to the Fantastic Four — and when will the superhero team be back together?
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
