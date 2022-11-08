ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Akayleb Evans Steps in For Cam Dantzler, Could Make First Career Start in Buffalo

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIeor_0j2KTQrM00

Evans, the fourth-round rookie out of Missouri, filled in admirably for Dantzler on Sunday.

Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was thrust into action during Sunday's win over the Commanders, coming into the game in the second quarter when starter Cameron Dantzler went down with an ankle injury.

Evans, a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, had just 33 defensive snaps to his name at that point, most of them coming back in Week 2 against the Eagles. No matter. He made the most of his opportunity over the next 44 snaps, recording two tackles for loss and a crucial pass breakup on fourth down to get the Vikings the ball back.

"I feel like I was ready for the moment," Evans said on Monday.

It looks like he'll have another big opportunity this coming Sunday in Buffalo. According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Dantzler's ankle injury is significant enough that he's unlikely to play this week. That puts Evans in line to make his first career start against Josh Allen (pending his elbow injury), Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and the Bills' high-powered passing game.

"I think it’s probably a long shot that he’s available to us this week," O'Connell said of Dantzler. "It’s kind of in that week-to-week timeline, but never say never with our sports performance staff."

If Evans' performance on Sunday is any indication, he'll be ready to help the Vikings' defense avoid any sort of drop-off without one of its starting corners. He played very well in every area of the game in Washington. Evans not only made one of the biggest plays of the game with his PBU against Terry McLaurin on a Commanders 4th and 1, he added two impressive tackles behind the line of scrimmage — one against a screen pass and one on a handoff.

"I thought Akayleb, between the physicality that he showed on some tackles against some good backs in space, and then just knowing the type of player that Terry McLaurin and some of their other guys are, I felt like he really had an impact in there," O'Connell said on Sunday. "And it seemed like he was incredibly comfortable in that moment."

The Vikings traded up to get Evans in the fourth round of this year's draft because they were enamored with his size, athleticism, and potential. They knew he needed some development, but he has progressed quickly over the course of his rookie year. Evans has leaned heavily on veteran Patrick Peterson this season, from the practice field to the meeting room to watching film at Peterson's house.

"It was like the perfect situation, with Pat Pete being my favorite corner," Evans said of landing with the Vikings. "Being able to learn from him has been great."

Evans' play since he was drafted — combined with Andrew Booth Jr. dealing with some injuries — has caused the fourth-round pick to jump past the second-rounder on the depth chart. With Dantzler unlikely to play in Sunday's massive game against the Bills, Evans is ready to have a strong week of preparation ahead of his first career start.

"I feel great about the opportunity," he said. "I was already talking with Pat Pete about watching film and being with him this week."

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Are Minnesota Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best record in football. Few would say they are the second-best team. At 7-1, the Vikes have an enormous 4.5-game lead in the NFC North and a 1.5-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But is their record misleading?. Minnesota in Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Fan favorite no longer on the Chiefs roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their fan favorites now. While it isn’t really that big of a deal, it’s sad to see a guy like Matthew Wright go. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was injured and played amazing. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 10 picks

Falcons (-3) at Panthers. MDS’s take: Steve Wilks did a solid job of getting his team not to quit on the season after the firing of Matt Rhule and the trading of Christian McCaffrey. But as we saw last week against the Bengals, this Panthers team just isn’t good enough. The Falcons should win what will probably be another fairly dull Thursday night game.
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
719
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy