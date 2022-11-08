Akayleb Evans Steps in For Cam Dantzler, Could Make First Career Start in Buffalo

Evans, the fourth-round rookie out of Missouri, filled in admirably for Dantzler on Sunday.

Vikings rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was thrust into action during Sunday's win over the Commanders, coming into the game in the second quarter when starter Cameron Dantzler went down with an ankle injury.

Evans, a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, had just 33 defensive snaps to his name at that point, most of them coming back in Week 2 against the Eagles. No matter. He made the most of his opportunity over the next 44 snaps, recording two tackles for loss and a crucial pass breakup on fourth down to get the Vikings the ball back.

"I feel like I was ready for the moment," Evans said on Monday.

It looks like he'll have another big opportunity this coming Sunday in Buffalo. According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Dantzler's ankle injury is significant enough that he's unlikely to play this week. That puts Evans in line to make his first career start against Josh Allen (pending his elbow injury), Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and the Bills' high-powered passing game.

"I think it’s probably a long shot that he’s available to us this week," O'Connell said of Dantzler. "It’s kind of in that week-to-week timeline, but never say never with our sports performance staff."

If Evans' performance on Sunday is any indication, he'll be ready to help the Vikings' defense avoid any sort of drop-off without one of its starting corners. He played very well in every area of the game in Washington. Evans not only made one of the biggest plays of the game with his PBU against Terry McLaurin on a Commanders 4th and 1, he added two impressive tackles behind the line of scrimmage — one against a screen pass and one on a handoff.

"I thought Akayleb, between the physicality that he showed on some tackles against some good backs in space, and then just knowing the type of player that Terry McLaurin and some of their other guys are, I felt like he really had an impact in there," O'Connell said on Sunday. "And it seemed like he was incredibly comfortable in that moment."

The Vikings traded up to get Evans in the fourth round of this year's draft because they were enamored with his size, athleticism, and potential. They knew he needed some development, but he has progressed quickly over the course of his rookie year. Evans has leaned heavily on veteran Patrick Peterson this season, from the practice field to the meeting room to watching film at Peterson's house.

"It was like the perfect situation, with Pat Pete being my favorite corner," Evans said of landing with the Vikings. "Being able to learn from him has been great."

Evans' play since he was drafted — combined with Andrew Booth Jr. dealing with some injuries — has caused the fourth-round pick to jump past the second-rounder on the depth chart. With Dantzler unlikely to play in Sunday's massive game against the Bills, Evans is ready to have a strong week of preparation ahead of his first career start.

"I feel great about the opportunity," he said. "I was already talking with Pat Pete about watching film and being with him this week."

