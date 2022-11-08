ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks' Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfgYQ_0j2KTNSP00

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness.

Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.

Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.” Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

As NFL Week 10 odds bear down on us, here’s the $20,000 question – or perhaps the $20 question for the throngs of recreational bettors: Will Josh Allen play this week?. On Thursday morning, it’s a pretty open-ended question. But the speculators are, well, speculating. Allen’s elbow issue is having a huge impact on odds for the Bills’ Sunday showdown on FOX against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant’s 27-point performance, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfrenee Simmons, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Portland, called Grant’s explosive dunk, which left fans gasping, a “nail in the coffin.” Grant, who hit four 3-pointers and several midrange shots, said he knew Pelicans defenders would “have to press up a little bit” as he dribbled near the top of the key.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough,” Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said. “To lose two straight in five days is a tough pill to swallow. But at the same time, we can take this little break, flush it and move on. We’ve got seven games to play.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn’t a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He’s waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is on the line there is no coming out,” Foreman said. Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm Arena said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown. The venue did not release a program for the event. Emails to representatives for the arena and Migos’ record label, Motown, were not immediately returned.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Florida International knocks off Florida National 95-74

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points in Florida International’s 95-74 victory against Florida National on Thursday. Hawkins shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Denver Jones recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Joplin sparks Marquette to 97-73 win over Central Michigan

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin helped lead Marquette past Central Michigan on Thursday with 23 points off of the bench in a 97-73 victory. Joplin shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-0). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Ben Gold shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Jesse Zarzuela led the Chippewas (0-1) in scoring with 17 points. Brian Taylor added 15 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan. In addition, Kevin Miller had 14 points and four assists. Marquette entered halftime up 47-29. Joplin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Marquette outscored Central Michigan in the second half by six points, with Joplin scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Associated Press

First half of NFL season produces faster games

Faster, more competitive games have the NFL feeling proud through the first half of the season. While the league is constantly dealing with off-field issues, including Dan Snyder’s legal troubles, Brian Flores’ lawsuit and Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the NFL points out the product and viewing experience have improved. Through Week 9, game time is down to 3:01:55. That would be the fastest for a full season in nearly 30 years. Games averaged 3:00:01 in 1993. The average margin of victory is 9.43 points this season, the lowest at this stage since 1970.
The Associated Press

No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson finally took advantage of a chance to beat up on his former teammate and longtime friend Reggie Theus on Thursday night. Together, they celebrated a bigger moment than any game — the Garrett family’s return to Bloomington. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to lead the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers to a 101-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman, shortly after assistant coach Billy Garrett Jr. celebrated his grandfather, Bill Garrett, breaking the Big Ten’s color barrier in December 1948. “How about that?” said Theus, now in his third season as the Wildcats coach. “We all went out and stood in front of the statue and took pictures, and I knew as soon as I saw his big head, I knew it was Billy’s head. History is an amazing thing.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

No. 12 Texas honors slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns honored slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee before the teams played Thursday night, a tribute planned by the players. Lee was killed last June in a shooting in his hometown of New York City. Eight others were wounded during the Father’s Day gathering. Lee, a 21-year-old senior who had been set to graduate in December, led the team in scoring and rebounding last season when it was known as Houston Baptist. He was the school’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year, finished sixth in the nation in steals per game and was a second team All-Southland Conference selection. The Longhorns came onto the court for warmups wearing shirts in Texas school colors with Lee’s name and his No. 23. Texas players then gave the shirts to Houston Christian players.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win. “It was a tight game from both teams,” said Fiala, whose 16 points are tied with Gabe Vilardi for the team lead. “Both goaltenders played unbelievable. It was kind of a playoff game, and it’s nice that we won.” After scoring four or more goals in each of their first seven wins, Los Angeles knew it would have to get better on defense to establish more sustainable success. This performance, on the heels of a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday, showed the Kings are getting closer to that goal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy