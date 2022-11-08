ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Hushpuppi' gets prison term for money laundering conspiracy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Nigerian social media influencer who called himself Ray Hushpuppi and flaunted a lavish lifestyle fueled by his efforts to launder millions of stolen dollars was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Ramon Abbas, 40, also was ordered by a federal judge to pay $1.7 million in restitution to two fraud victims, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Abbas was “one of the most prolific money launderers in the world,” Don Alway, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, said in the statement.

Prosecutors said Abbas and a Canadian man laundered money from various online crimes including bank cyberheists and business email compromise, or BEC, a prolific crime in which crooks hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into wiring money where it doesn’t belong.

In 2019, he helped launder some $14.7 million stolen by North Korean hackers from a bank in Malta, funneling the money through banks in Romania and Bulgaria, prosecutors said.

He also helped launder millions of pounds stolen from a British company and a professional soccer club in the United Kingdom, got a New York-based law firm to transfer nearly $923,000 to a criminal account and acknowledged in a plea agreement that he helped defraud someone in Qatar who sought a $15 million loan to build a school, federal prosecutors said.

At Monday’s sentencing, Abbas was sentenced to to 135 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $922,857 in restitution to the law firm and $809,983 in restitution to the victim in Qatar.

“By his own admission, during just an 18-month period defendant conspired to launder over $300 million,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, although they said much of the intended loss “did not ultimately materialize.”

Abbas, under the name “Ray Hushpuppi,” had more than 2 million Instagram followers before he was arrested in 2020 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

His social media posts showed him living a life of luxury, complete with private jets, ultra-expensive cars and high-end clothes and watches.

“I hope someday I will be inspiring more young people to join me on this path,” read one Instagram post by Abbas, who pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

Ghaleb Alaumary, 37, of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada, was charged separately. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $30 million in restitution.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

'Great danger': Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Citing the “great danger” that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh, who in August rejected earlier plea agreements that had called for reduced sentencing guidelines, sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to more than 19 years and his wife, Diana Toebbe, to nearly 22 years. The sentences were handed down on Jonathan Toebbe’s 44th birthday. The Annapolis, Maryland, couple and their attorneys described the defendants’ struggles with mental health issues and alcohol and said they were anxious about the nation’s political climate when they sold secrets in exchange for $100,000 in cryptocurrency. Groh said their tale “reads like a crime novel or a movie script” and that Jonathan Toebbe’s “actions and greedy self-serving intentions placed military service members at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable position and at risk of harm from adversaries.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East. Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American’s release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.
The Associated Press

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. “Plaintiffs have raised a red flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit’s procedures for the November 8th election. This court’s ruling takes down that flag,” Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny wrote. Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit residents to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They filed a lawsuit 13 days before Tuesday’s election, making a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors drop-off boxes. The lawsuit, among other things, also claimed the city was using “uncertified high-speed tabulators” to count votes.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation

BERLIN (AP) — Four German regions plan to scrap rules requiring people infected with the coronavirus to isolate at home, arguing that the pandemic has evolved and it’s time for a different approach. The health ministry in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Friday that the region and two of its neighbors, Bavaria and Hesse, as well as Germany’s northernmost state, Schleswig-Holstein, were working on details of new rules. The ministry pointed to declining infections, effective vaccinations, a high degree of population immunity, milder illnesses and the example of countries such as Austria that have loosened rules. Bavaria said its blanket isolation mandate would end Nov. 16. The state’s health minister, Klaus Holetschek, said in a statement that the time was right to give people more individual responsibility.
The Associated Press

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One...
The Associated Press

Man testifies about Hawaii beating he says was hate crime

HONOLULU (AP) — A white man who says he was a victim of a hate crime when two Native Hawaiian men assaulted him while he was fixing up a home he purchased in their remote Maui village testified Wednesday that his attackers were racially motivated, even though he conceded that no racist comments can be heard in video taken during the 2014 beating. Christopher Kunzelman said the men beat him and told him no white people would ever live in Kahakuloa village — a comment that’s not heard in the footage. Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. are on trial for one federal count each of a hate crime. Their defense attorneys don’t deny the assault, but say their actions were motivated by Kunzelman’s entitled and disrespectful attitude — not his race. Alo-Kaonohi and Aki punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat Kunzelman, leaving him with injuries including a concussion, two broken ribs and head and abdominal trauma, U.S. prosecutors said. Under questioning by Salina Kanai, a federal defender for Alo-Kaonohi, Kunzelman acknowledged that the men were enraged about Kunzelman earlier cutting locks on village gates but made no mention of his race.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came...
The Associated Press

Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities ordered an Emirates flight to a New York City-area airport to return to Athens International Airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns Thursday, but police said nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked. Public ERT television said the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request, when asked by The Associated Press. Officials at the Athens airport said Emirates flight EK209 to Newark Airport in New Jersey returned to Greece’s capital two hours after taking off and landed safely. The plane was escorted back through Greek airspace by two Greek air force F-16s, military officials said. The second Emirates flight, No. EK210, which was scheduled to fly to Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff. Police said information received about a potentially suspicious passenger was not confirmed by the inspections. In a statement, Dubai-based Emirates acknowledged the disruptions “due to security checks requested by the authorities.” The carrier did not elaborate, though it apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
The Associated Press

Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web, Australian officials said Friday. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime that resulted in the personal data of 9.7 million current and former Medibank customers being stolen. A group of “loosely affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia were likely responsible for the Medibank attack as well as other significant security breaches around the world, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said. “We believe we know which individuals are responsible, but I will not be naming them,” Kershaw told reporters. “What I will say is that we’ll be holding talks with Russian law enforcement about these individuals.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy