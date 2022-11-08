Several taken to Fresno hospital after 3-car crash on rain-slickened streets

Three people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a collision at a rain-slick intersection in central Fresno.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. as the driver of an SUV apparently ran a red light while northbound on Maroa Avenue while crossing Clinton Avenue, police said. In the intersection, the SUV slammed into a car westbound on Clinton in the left lane. That car was pushed into a 1960s-era utility vehicle, which was also westbound on Clinton in the right lane.

Police and firefighters treated several people at the side of the road as multiple ambulances arrived.