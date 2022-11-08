ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Several taken to Fresno hospital after 3-car crash on rain-slickened streets

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Three people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a collision at a rain-slick intersection in central Fresno.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. as the driver of an SUV apparently ran a red light while northbound on Maroa Avenue while crossing Clinton Avenue, police said. In the intersection, the SUV slammed into a car westbound on Clinton in the left lane. That car was pushed into a 1960s-era utility vehicle, which was also westbound on Clinton in the right lane.

Police and firefighters treated several people at the side of the road as multiple ambulances arrived.

Fresno, CA
