Related
‘Kentuckians have rejected misinformation’: Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election Day
Sec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
Clark County Clerk says some ballots weren’t counted, canvass set for Friday
The canvass in Clark County could have implications for the too-close-to-call District 71 state representative race.
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
It's Election Day: What to bring to the polls
Today is Election Day, and something you'll need to bring with you to the poll is a photo ID to cast your vote.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Jessamine County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
fox56news.com
Fayette County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Fayette County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
fox56news.com
Polls open in Fayette County, a guide to voting
Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. in Fayette County. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini has your guide to voting in the county. Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. in Fayette County. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini has your guide to voting in the county. Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Bourbon County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
rchsprowler.com
Lexington Locals Vote on Elections
On Nov. 8th, 2022, Lexington locals voted on the midterm elections. Voting was for the House of Representative, City Council, and a referendum to make school board positions a voted position rather than appointed. The City Council candidates were incumbents, someone who is already in office, Charles Smith and David...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
fox56news.com
Charles Booker's campaign and election night coverage
Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a win over incumbent Rand Paul on Election night. Charles Booker’s campaign and election night coverage. Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a...
fox56news.com
Franklin County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Franklin County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington
Election Day has come and gone, and with it, yards have political signs slowly being removed. The city of Lexington is offering to reuse and repurpose these signs instead of seeing them thrown away. How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington. Election Day has come and gone, and...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WKYT 27
Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
WTVQ
Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
