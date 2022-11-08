ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

wymt.com

Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Polls open in Fayette County, a guide to voting

Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. in Fayette County. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini has your guide to voting in the county. Polls officially opened at 6 a.m. in Fayette County. FOX 56's Krista Spadaccini has your guide to voting in the county. Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
rchsprowler.com

Lexington Locals Vote on Elections

On Nov. 8th, 2022, Lexington locals voted on the midterm elections. Voting was for the House of Representative, City Council, and a referendum to make school board positions a voted position rather than appointed. The City Council candidates were incumbents, someone who is already in office, Charles Smith and David...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Charles Booker's campaign and election night coverage

Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a win over incumbent Rand Paul on Election night. Charles Booker’s campaign and election night coverage. Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington

Election Day has come and gone, and with it, yards have political signs slowly being removed. The city of Lexington is offering to reuse and repurpose these signs instead of seeing them thrown away. How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington. Election Day has come and gone, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
FRANKFORT, KY

