ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Astros decline options on Trey Mancini, Will Smith

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have declined their options on first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith, Astros General Manager James Click announced Wednesday. Both Mancini and Smith are now free agents. Mancini was picked up from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Astros' Altuve and Alvarez earn Silver Slugger Awards

HOUSTON — The Astros were one of the best offensive teams in the league and on Thursday, two of the catalysts of the Houston offense -- second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez -- were honored with Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. Voted on by managers and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy