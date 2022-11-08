ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

RadarOnline

Alex Jones Ordered To Pay An Additional $473 Million To Sandy Hook Families On Top Of $1 Billion Judgment

A Connecticut judge has ordered right-wing talk show host Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims, adding to the almost $1 billion that was previously awarded, RadarOnline.com has learned. The punitive damages were awarded on Thursday, which will be on top of the $965 million in compensatory damages already awarded by a jury. Jones lost the defamation lawsuit that was brought by victims' families after he claimed the shooting was a "hoax" and was staged by "crisis actors."In October 2022, a Connecticut jury sided with the Sandy Hook families and the judge was responsible for determing punitive damages."The record also establishes that the defendants repeated the conduct and attacks on the plaintiffs for nearly a decade, including during the trial, wanton, malicious, and heinous conduct that caused harm to the plaintiffs," Judge Bellis stated on her ruling. "His depravity and cruel, persistent course of conduct by the defendants establishes the highest degree of reprehensibility and blameworthiness.Jones trashed the trial, judge, and verdict. He said there "ain’t no money" to pay the $1 billion verdict and said he planned to appeal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families

Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck High School locked down for investigation

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Warn of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to involve jury duty. According to troopers, during the scam, the person on the phone claims to be a sergeant with the Tolland Police Department who is calling about an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Troopers emphasize...
TOLLAND, CT
thecollegevoice.org

Marxist Martha Marx, and Other Spooky Tales from the 20th Senate District

Connecticut is an overwhelmingly blue, Democrat-voting state. And in the leadup to the midterm elections on November 8th, there was little reason to think that would change. Elections analyst FiveThirtyEight gave Democratic governor Ned Lamont 98 in 100 odds at besting his Republican challenger; Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal stood at 99 in 100. The entire Connecticut congressional delegation – two U.S. senators and five U.S. representatives – is Democratic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Voting across Connecticut

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

