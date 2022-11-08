A Connecticut judge has ordered right-wing talk show host Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims, adding to the almost $1 billion that was previously awarded, RadarOnline.com has learned. The punitive damages were awarded on Thursday, which will be on top of the $965 million in compensatory damages already awarded by a jury. Jones lost the defamation lawsuit that was brought by victims' families after he claimed the shooting was a "hoax" and was staged by "crisis actors."In October 2022, a Connecticut jury sided with the Sandy Hook families and the judge was responsible for determing punitive damages."The record also establishes that the defendants repeated the conduct and attacks on the plaintiffs for nearly a decade, including during the trial, wanton, malicious, and heinous conduct that caused harm to the plaintiffs," Judge Bellis stated on her ruling. "His depravity and cruel, persistent course of conduct by the defendants establishes the highest degree of reprehensibility and blameworthiness.Jones trashed the trial, judge, and verdict. He said there "ain’t no money" to pay the $1 billion verdict and said he planned to appeal.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO