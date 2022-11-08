Read full article on original website
Vegas elections chief: Counting 'as quickly as we can'
With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races elections Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas on Thursday defended the pace of vote-counting in the city and surrounding county of 1.3 million registered voters, saying the state Legislature had laid out a methodical process that takes time. Clark County is Nevada's most populous county and the only one that leans Democratic. It has more than 50,000 outstanding ballots, Gloria said Thursday, but he refused to give a breakdown of how many were received in ballot drop-boxes compared with those received in the mail, a distinction important to campaigns as they assess whether their candidates can expect to make up ground.
Pennsylvania Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches...
Mississippi House speaker not seeking reelection in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the most powerful jobs in Mississippi government will be up for grabs because state House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton says he will not seek reelection to the Legislature in 2023. Gunn made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying he is grateful...
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. The first-term governor weathered Stefanowski’s accusations that he’s oblivious...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased...
Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes
LINCOLN — Riding the coattails and pocketbook of Gov. Pete Ricketts, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen coasted to victory Tuesday in the race to be the next governor. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farmer from Columbus, was outdistancing his Democratic rival, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, by a 56-41% margin.
Balance of power in Nebraska Legislature tips in favor of Republicans
As the vote counting continued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the balance of power in the Nebraska Legislature tipped further in favor of the Republican Party, with conservative lawmakers appearing to secure a filibuster-proof majority. The latest results Wednesday morning appeared to support looming legislative efforts to restrict abortion access,...
Voter ID, minimum wage, airport funding ballot issues sail to victory
OMAHA — Nebraska voters approved a trio of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday, which means: Workers will get a minimum wage boost; people will have to provide photo ID in order to vote; and airports gained the power to use public funds to expand commercial flight offerings. People are also...
Aubrey Trail loses automatic appeal to state's high court
Aubrey Trail will not get a second murder trial for the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. The Nebraska Supreme Court in a decision Thursday — just shy of the five-year anniversary of the 23-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance — affirmed Trail's conviction and death sentence for the murder.
A $2.9 million gift is jaw-dropper for Urban League president
OMAHA — When Wayne Brown got the $2.9 million phone call a few weeks ago, you might say he was a bit floored. “My jaw was on the ground,” said the relatively new chief executive of the Urban League of Nebraska. “I mean, this doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen, right?”
Pillen poised to be Nebraska's next governor after Blood's early lead evaporates
From the moment he emerged from a contentious Republican primary, Jim Pillen was the odds-on favorite to serve as Nebraska's next governor. On Tuesday that conventional wisdom carried through as Pillen declared a decisive victory over Democrat Carol Blood. "I will be the governor of the people of Nebraska for...
A list of high school athletes from across the state signing with colleges during fall period
Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@journalstar.com. BB-baseball; BKB-basketball; BOWL-bowling; XC-cross country; GF-golf; LAC-lacrosse; SOC-soccer; SB-softball; S/D-swimming/diving; TR-TR; VB-volleyball; WR-wrestling. Amherst: Kayten Hagan, McCook CC VB. Bellevue East: Nate O'Brien,...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: six, twenty-one; White Balls: one, six) (twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said. Tucker shot and killed a woman during a...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
