Indy man sentenced to 55 years for 2020 murder in Country Club Apartment Complex

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The man found guilty of murder and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2020 death of Daniel Johnson, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday.

In September, Lamonteon Williams was found guilty of both charges in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Sandra Lane in August 2020 . This is in the Country Club Apartment Complex near Troy and Madison avenues.

Williams was found not guilty of attempted murder, though a person other than Johnson was also critically injured in the shooting.

According to court documents, Williams was found riding in the backseat of a gold/brown Toyota Camry that was fleeing the scene on the way to a local hospital due to being shot himself.

The driver of the Camry was attempting to get to Saint Francis Hospital to help Williams, not knowing the extent of the incident that occurred inside the apartment, according to court documents.

Upon locating Williams, he was taken to Methodist Hospital and taken into custody.

Questioning of those involved determined the shooting occurred over a disagreement about money.

WRTV

