David Perez’s late goal the difference as Oregon State men’s soccer shocks No. 1 Washington 1-0
OSU (7-3-6) continued its recent mastery of Washington, as the Beavers are 2-0-2 against the Huskies during the past two seasons. Oregon State beat UW in Seattle last year when the Huskies were ranked No. 1. Oregon State is certain to land an NCAA playoff berth, but Thursday’s win may...
Raegan Beers, Jelena Mitrovic post double-doubles as Oregon State routs Seattle 89-53
Oregon State overpowered Seattle with its inside advantage on the way to a 89-53 women’s basketball win Thursday night in Gill Coliseum. Led underneath the basket by 6-foot-9 sophomore Jelena Mitrovic and 6-2 freshman forward Raegan Beers, OSU scored all but two of its 33 baskets on shots inside the arc.
Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham out ‘several weeks’ with right knee injury
Oregon’s already short rotation will be shorter, literally and figuratively, for the foreseeable future. Ducks freshman center Kennedy Basham, who injured her right knee during the third quarter of Monday’s season opener against Northwestern, was in a full leg immobilizing brace and on crutches during Wednesday’s practice.
Oregon State Beavers vs Seattle Redhawks women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/10/22)
Oregon State looks to build upon a season-opening win when the Beavers play host to Seattle at 6 p.m. Thursday in Gill Coliseum. OSU opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, the Big West preseason favorite. This is Seattle’s season opener. Scroll down to find live updates.
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler
Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of early national signing period. The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon Hosting CB Commit Cole Martin on Crucial Visit
Oregon is set to host a talented list of recruits this weekend when they play Washington. One visitor that stands out is cornerback commit Cole Martin from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. Martin has been committed to the Ducks since January 1 of this year, making him the first 2023 commit for...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
247Sports
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
kcfmradio.com
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
Can the Oregon Ducks break into the college football playoff?: The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman joins the Sports by Northwest podcast
Ari Wasserman is a national college football reporter for The Athletic. Like many, he believes the Oregon Ducks are the best team in the Pac-12. He also thinks that they are the conference’s worst candidate to break into the college football playoff. Why? Well, here’s a hint: Georgia.
WATCH: Kelly Graves breaks down signing class, offers Basham injury update
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves went into detail on what the Ducks accomplished on national signing day with the additions of guard Sofia Bell, wing Sammie Wagner and forward Sarah Rambus. Graves also provided the latest update on where things stand with freshman center Kennedy Basham, who suffered an...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: West Albany season had its ups and downs
West Albany truly had a roller coaster of a football season. Two wins, followed by two losses, then three wins and finally two losses to finish up at 5-4. The four defeats came by a combined 19 points. “I think the bond between our team has been amazing. We’ve had...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Republican newcomer Tracy Cramer appears to win House seat stretching from Woodburn to Salem
Republican Tracy Cramer, who has never held public office, appears to have defeated Woodburn school board member Anthony Medina, the Democratic nominee, to win House District 22 covering Woodburn, Northeast Salem and other parts of Marion County. In partial returns tallied as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Cramer was leading Medina...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
The Oregonian
