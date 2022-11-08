Read full article on original website
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Effortless Rendition of Zac Brown Band's 'Colder Weather'
The knockouts continued on The Voice on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood competed against his team members Jay Allen and Kate Kalvach. The 22-year-old country singer, whom Shelton compared to George Strait in the battles, performed Zac Brown Band's sentimental 2010 song, "Colder Weather." The song started...
'The Voice': 16-Year-Old Brayden Lape Gives a Vulnerable Performance of Brett Young's 'Mercy'
The knockout round continued on The Voice season 22 on Monday night (Nov. 7), and coach Blake Shelton had another tough decision to make between three talented singers. The three singers on Team Blake who competed were Austin Montgomery, Brayden Lape, and Eva Ullman, and Shelton could only choose one to move forward.
Kelly Clarkson Competes Against Jay Leno in a Manure-Fueled Tractor
Back in October, Kelly Clarkson returned as a special guest on the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage. The Kelly Clarkson Show host's segment of the season seven episode "Visionaries" taught viewers about the new technology behind tractors that run off the methane from animal manure. Leno and Clarkson visited Underwood...
'The Voice': Team Blake's Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes Compete in the First Three-way Knockout Round
The Voice returned on Monday night (Oct. 31), and this time, the singers competed in the high-stakes knockout round, which ended in many artists going home. Team Blake saw quite the competition with Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes all going up against one another and trying to show off their best vocals to impress the coaches and stay in the competition.
'Things a Man Oughta Know': The Story Behind Lainey Wilson's CMA-Nominated Hit
Lainey Wilson is one of the top rising artists in country music today. She leads the nominations at the upcoming CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with six nods, and her latest album Bell Bottom Country, was released released on Oct. 28. Wilson reached her current status of rising star after years of working her way up the ranks in Nashville, Tenn, and her hard work came to fruition when she released her 2020 single, "Things a Man Oughta Know."
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
'Wait in the Truck': The Story Behind Hardy and Lainey Wilson's Chilling Duet
In August of 2022, Hardy and Lainey Wilson released a song that left fans awestruck and harkened back to a style of country songwriting that isn't heard much in modern country music. That song is "Wait in the Truck," a slow-burning country murder ballad that tells the story of a man (portrayed by Hardy) who uses his own kind of justice against another man who abuses a woman.
'The Voice' Coach John Legend's Love Story With Wife Chrissy Teigen Started With a Music Video
John Legend is a talented musician, an all-star coach on The Voice season 22, a loving husband, and a devoted father to two children, with another on the way. He's released a wide variety of soulful music throughout the course of his career, each a different sonic experience that changes and evolves as he has since he debuted "Ordinary People," his first single in 2004 with will.i.am.
Miranda Lambert Gives a Rocking Performance of 'Geraldene' at 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert helped kick off the 2022 CMA Awards ceremony by joining fellow country stars Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on the stage for a jaw-dropping tribute to the late country icon Loretta Lynn. The trio was the perfect way to open this year's awards, the first to take place after losing such an important member of the country music community.
2022 CMA Awards: See the Complete List of Winners
The 56th annual CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC. Country fans tuned in to see which of their favorite artists took home awards in categories such as Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and more.
'The Voice' Season 22: Everything You Need to Know About Contestants, Coaches and Performances
NBC's The Voice season 22 officially premiered Sept. 19 featuring new and veteran coaches from all aspects of the music world. Every Monday and Tuesday, contestants sing their hearts out to prove whether they have what it takes to be crowned the next winner of the popular competition series. From the current standing of each of the teams to everything to know about the current season, here's your breakdown of The Voice season 22.
Everything Fans Need to Know About 'The Voice' Voting
The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.
Dolly Parton Sings 'Jolene' at Rock Hall Induction With Stacked Cast of Cross-Genre Collaborators
Typically, new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members get a little help from their friends at the annual induction ceremony, which leads to memorable live performances of classic hits. That was certainly the case on Saturday night (Nov. 5) when Dolly Parton's "Jolene" became an all-star jam involving the country legend and a who's-who of Parton admirers -- Rob Halford of Judas Priest included.
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + Reba McEntire Open CMA Awards With Loretta Lynn Tribute
The first CMA Awards broadcast since the Oct. 4 death of country music icon Loretta Lynn began with a tribute by three artists who've followed the path Lynn blazed: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. Underwood opened the rapid-fire medley with a portion of "You Ain't Woman Enough (To...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Perform 'You're Drunk, Go Home' Live for First Time at 2022 CMA Awards
Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards for a girl-power performance of "You're Drunk, Go Home." It was the trio's first-ever live rendition of the song from Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change, and it ended with a full-throated "yee-haw" from all three singer-songwriters.
Chris Stapleton's Kids: Here's a Look at the Country Icon's Family
Chris Stapleton is one of the most well-known names in modern country music. As the former frontman of bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, Stapleton shot to mainstream country fame with the release of his debut solo album, Traveller, in May 2015. The singer has since released three more albums, a total of seven Platinum-certified singles (or higher), and won countless awards, including eight Grammys.
Who Plays Young Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone'? Kylie Rogers Channels the Cutthroat Businesswoman's Younger Self
Kylie Rogers portrays the younger version of the ruthless Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network's massively popular Western series Yellowstone. After giving viewers a glimpse into Beth's earlier years in season 1, Rogers has been seen as an adolescent Beth several times, and it looks as if she'll continue to portray the character's younger self -- which makes her indispensable to the series, as the legendary Dutton has several important flashbacks.
'Big Sky': Bloodlust, Bleeding Hearts, and Country Music Icons
Just who is Big Sky's bleeding heart killer? That's the hot topic in this week's episode, "Come Get Me," which finds Hoyt, Cassie, and the rest of the Big Sky characters hot on the heels of the person they believe to have killed at least five missing or murdered people over the past however many years.
Rooted in Country: Jack Schneider on Vince Gill's 'The Old Guitar and Me'
Of all of country music's living legends, perhaps none have had a greater hand in fostering the next generation of country artists as Vince Gill. Whether he's on the road or in the studio, the Country Music Hall of Famer is a frequent mentor to the next wave of country talent. One such artist who Gill has befriended is singer-songwriter Jack Schneider, who collaborated in the studio with the Grammy-winning country icon on his debut album Best Be On My Way.
