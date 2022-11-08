ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
IDABEL, OK
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
WFAA

North Texas tornado upgraded to EF-4 with 170 mph winds

DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Eagle 106.3

New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night

According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KXII.com

Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

