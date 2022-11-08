ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford: “I’ve turned off from Errol Spence

By Craig Page: Terence Crawford says he’s “turned off” about fighting Errol Spence Jr after coming up empty in his attempts to negotiate a fight with the unbeaten three-belt unified welterweight superstar. Although Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) would likely be interested in renewing talks with Spence, that...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury

By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury when or if the two meet next year for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Rather than go for the knockout, the much smaller IBF, WBA & WBO champion plans to outbox WBC champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) to win a decision.
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC

By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator

By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
ALABAMA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Roy Jones Jr glad Anthony Joshua didn’t fight Tyson Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Roy Jones Jr. says he’s relieved that Anthony Joshua didn’t take the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he feels he wouldn’t have been ready to face the ‘Gypsy King’ after his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev preview by Tim Bradley

By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley feels that Dmitry Bivol’s quick feet will make the difference in a fight against IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev when the two battle it out for the undisputed championship next year. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is a huge puncher, particularly at close range,...
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol mentally broke Gilberto Ramirez

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol owes his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last weekend to the way that he broke the bigger fighter mentally with his pressure, combination punching, and defensive ability. With all the hype about Ramirez going into the fight, he proved to be pretty limited...
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"

Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
ALABAMA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez: “I don’t consider Caleb [Plant] as one of the best”

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he views Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant as not among the upper tier in the super middleweight division. He’s just a guy that picked up his IBF title against the badly flawed Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and then lost it against the first quality fighter he faced in Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol deserves Fighter of the Year, Canelo rematch possible

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol deserves the fighter of the year award for 2022 for his victories over superstar Canelo Alvarez and previously unbeaten former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs). There are no other fighters in boxing that can match those two victories...
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January

By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.

