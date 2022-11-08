Read full article on original website
Terence Crawford: “I’ve turned off from Errol Spence
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford says he’s “turned off” about fighting Errol Spence Jr after coming up empty in his attempts to negotiate a fight with the unbeaten three-belt unified welterweight superstar. Although Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) would likely be interested in renewing talks with Spence, that...
Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he doesn’t want to hurt Tyson Fury when or if the two meet next year for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Rather than go for the knockout, the much smaller IBF, WBA & WBO champion plans to outbox WBC champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) to win a decision.
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
Golden Boy asks for Keith Thurman vs. Vergil Ortiz to be ordered at WBC convention
By Allan Fox: Golden Boy Promotions have petitioned the WBC to order a fight between #1 Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman and #2 Vergil Ortiz Jr. during the WBC’s convention today. We’ll find out tomorrow if the World Boxing Council orders the Thurman vs. Ortiz fight. Even...
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC
By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator
By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
Roy Jones Jr glad Anthony Joshua didn’t fight Tyson Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Roy Jones Jr. says he’s relieved that Anthony Joshua didn’t take the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he feels he wouldn’t have been ready to face the ‘Gypsy King’ after his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.
WBC orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Isaac Cruz for final 135-lb eliminator
By Craig Daly: The WBC has now ordered #2 Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face #4 Shakur Stevenson in a final 135-lb title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney. It’s unclear whether Shakur’s promoters at Top Rank will want to oblige the World...
Terence Crawford still wants to negotiate Errol Spence fight after Avanesyan clash
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is hoping to let bygones be bygones with Errol Spence Jr by making it clear that he’s still open to negotiating an undisputed fight with the three-belt champion. Crawford may be expecting the impossible now, thinking that team Spence will reach out to them...
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev preview by Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley feels that Dmitry Bivol’s quick feet will make the difference in a fight against IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev when the two battle it out for the undisputed championship next year. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is a huge puncher, particularly at close range,...
Bob Arum says Isaac Cruz doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight, doubts it happens
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz isn’t interested in fighting Shakur Stevenson in the WBC’s ordered clash between them. As a result, Arum says he will look for another opponent for #4 WBC Shakur (19-0, 9 KOs) to fight next.
Dmitry Bivol mentally broke Gilberto Ramirez
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol owes his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez last weekend to the way that he broke the bigger fighter mentally with his pressure, combination punching, and defensive ability. With all the hype about Ramirez going into the fight, he proved to be pretty limited...
Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"
Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
David Benavidez: “I don’t consider Caleb [Plant] as one of the best”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he views Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant as not among the upper tier in the super middleweight division. He’s just a guy that picked up his IBF title against the badly flawed Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and then lost it against the first quality fighter he faced in Canelo Alvarez.
Anthony Joshua likely to face Whyte-Franklin winner followed by Wilder says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Promoter Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua will likely be back in the ring in March against the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner, followed by a fight against Deontay Wilder. For Wilder to get the fight against Joshua, he’ll need to win his WBC-ordered final title...
Dmitry Bivol deserves Fighter of the Year, Canelo rematch possible
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol deserves the fighter of the year award for 2022 for his victories over superstar Canelo Alvarez and previously unbeaten former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs). There are no other fighters in boxing that can match those two victories...
Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January
By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.
