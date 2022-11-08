ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy