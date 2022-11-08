Read full article on original website
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
Investigation underway after shots fired at The Waters at Chenal apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
Teen being charged as adult for homicide of Hot Springs 16-year-old
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his involvement in a homicide that happened last month. The Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of School Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on October 5. According to...
Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Grand Avenue shooting
Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.
Police arrest teen suspected in October Hot Springs deadly shooting
Police say a teen turned himself in to officers in Hot Springs Tuesday in connection to an October shooting that left another teen dead and two others injured.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Grand Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Grand Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4600 block of the road. There is no current information on the victim, potential suspects, or a motive behind the crime. We will update...
Tuesday night shooting ruled a homicide, community says it’s time to make a change
A Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock is now being ruled a homicide.
Little Rock police announce two arrests in connection with deadly Monday night shooting
The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock
A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
KATV
Little Rock Police Investigating Monday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* 11:50 a.m. Police responded at around 6:43 a.m. to 4710 Sam Peck Road. When they arrived, they found one adult black male deceased. The Little Rock Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide. According to police, the homicide took place in the 4700...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
neareport.com
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
KATV
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
THV11
