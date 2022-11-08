MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ) provides a progress update on its business strategy in a quarter that saw the signing of a transformative commercial partnership with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic Energy”) and Mitsui & Co. (“Mitsui”), steady advancement of the Company’s Phase 2 projects, and commencement of active planning for its potential growth through the development of the Lac Guéret graphite property. NMG is reinforcing its governance and financial expertise with the nomination to its Board of Directors of Stephanie Anderson. In a market with tight supplies (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, October 2022) and increasingly stringent regulation on battery materials sourcing (U.S. Government, August 2022), NMG is positioning itself as a leading sustainable, reliable, scalable, and local source of active anode material for the growing Western World electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005146/en/ Aerial view of NMG’s Phase-2 Matawinie Mine under construction. (Photo: Business Wire)

