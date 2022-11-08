Read full article on original website
NEJM Evidence Publishes Results for ImmunityBio’s QUILT 3.032 Registrational Trial of IL-15 Superagonist N-803 Plus BCG in Patients with Bladder Cancer
Primary endpoint met in high-risk carcinoma in situ (CIS) cohort with 71% complete response rate (CR) with a median duration of response of 26.6 months, a 53% CR rate at 24 months and a safety profile comparable to BCG alone. This novel IL-15 superagonist N-803 – referred to as nogpendekin...
CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in CRISPR System Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected...
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Precision Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The precision diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 15,157.61 million in 2022 to US$ 33,007.52 million...
Global Lung Stents Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries is Probably Going to Enhance the Expansion of the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lung Stents Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global lung stents market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global lung stents market to grow with a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
Worldwide Decorative Lighting Industry to 2027 - Rising Need of Decorative Lighting in Restaurants and Pubs is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Decorative Lighting Market Research Report by Product, Type, Light Source, Power Source, Application, Distribution Channels, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Decorative Lighting Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast...
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for October 2022
Fresh data from Global Blue reveals that the dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has been accelerating across Asia Pacific, while remaining solid in Continental Europe. In Continental Europe, issued Sales in Store like-for-like reached a recovery of 102%1 in October vs. the same period in 2019. Restated for the Golden Week impact2, the recovery would have been 111%1 in line with September trends. US nationals and Gulf Corporation Council citizens continue to lead this recovery.
Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: Installed Base of Active Cargo Tracking Units will Reach 33 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.
Lyocell Fibers Global Market Report 2022: Minimal Environmental Impact Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lyocell Fibers Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lyocell fibers market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.
The Worldwide Women Health and Beauty Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $93 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market (2022-2027) by Product, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, Age Group, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market is estimated to be USD...
NMG Reports on Quarter Progress on the Heels of Commercial Partnership with Panasonic Energy and Commencement of Expansion Planning, and Appoints Stephanie Anderson to its Board of Directors
MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ) provides a progress update on its business strategy in a quarter that saw the signing of a transformative commercial partnership with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic Energy”) and Mitsui & Co. (“Mitsui”), steady advancement of the Company’s Phase 2 projects, and commencement of active planning for its potential growth through the development of the Lac Guéret graphite property. NMG is reinforcing its governance and financial expertise with the nomination to its Board of Directors of Stephanie Anderson. In a market with tight supplies (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, October 2022) and increasingly stringent regulation on battery materials sourcing (U.S. Government, August 2022), NMG is positioning itself as a leading sustainable, reliable, scalable, and local source of active anode material for the growing Western World electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005146/en/ Aerial view of NMG’s Phase-2 Matawinie Mine under construction. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dairy Sector Reports Progress on Global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero Climate Initiative at COP27
At COP27 today the dairy sector reported its progress underway as part of its global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero effort, the first of its kind in agriculture in terms of size and scope. Research has identified practical mitigation options suited to dairy production systems throughout the world and is...
AICPA & CIMA Launch ESG Fundamentals Certificate
Program Offers First Step in Learning Journey for High-Growth Area of Business Reporting and Assurance. AICPA & CIMA, which together form the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, are offering a new certificate that provides foundational knowledge on critical topics related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and assurance. The growing demand for ESG data – driven by investors, lenders, customers and, increasingly, policymakers – makes this a high priority category for skills development within the accounting profession.
Trintech Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Cadency(R) by Trintech
DALLAS, TX, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - "The Avengers(TM)" came together in 2012 and have defeated numerous villains over the last 10 years. Similarly, Trintech's finance and technology experts also came together in 2012 to launch Cadency(R) - the world's first end-to-end Record to Report SaaS solution transforming the way enterprise finance and accounting professionals around the world close their books. Since then, Trintech has been laser-focused on continuing to help the Superheroes of Finance and Accounting defeat manual work by standardizing, streamlining, and automating their financial close processes.
Tandem Diabetes Care Study Demonstrates Improvements of All Clinical Endpoints in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using Control-IQ Technology
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced results from a prospective, multicenter, single-arm study of adults living with type 2 diabetes who achieved improvement in all clinical endpoints with the use of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology.1. Presented today...
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Insights on The Changing World of Health and Wellness for the Family in 2022 with Focus on 23 Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Changing World of Health and Wellness for the Family 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. When it comes to health and nutrition for the family, parents today are not the same as parents decades ago. Parenting has become a tipping point for stronger engagement in the world of health and wellness, and parents are fueling many dietary trends.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.
Growth Opportunities in Micro-LEDs, Processors, Wearables, VCSEL, RISC-V, and Memory: Key Innovations Profiled Include Micro-LED-based AR Glasses for Enterprise Solutions & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in Micro-LEDs, Processors, Wearables, VCSEL, RISC-V, and Memory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations pertaining to micro-LEDs, wearables, VCSEL, RISC V, and memory. Some of the key innovations profiled include micro-LED based augmented reality glasses for enterprise solution, millimeter wave integrated circuits for 5G antennas, VCSEL for LIDAR applications, 32 bit RISC V central processing unit for automotive applications, AI chipsets enabling metaverse processing, and SoCs for satellite Internet of Things among others.
