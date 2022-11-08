PHOTOS: Campaign 2022 drawing to a close as candidates make final appearance in Albany

Read full article on original website
Albany and Leesburg voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State have let their voices be heard. For some students at Albany State University (ASU), voting this year was about preserving their right to choose. “It’s our rights out here. Rights that were not easily won. They are actively trying to take...
Voting smooth in Dougherty County on Election Day
ALBANY — Months of political ads on TV, texts, emails and political postcards stuffed in mailboxes could be coming to an end with Tuesday’s general election — unless one or more races require a runoff in a month. For Albany resident Woody Hart, his trip to his...
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11
While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
Albany State to host 25th annual Southeast Model African Union Conference
ALBANY — Albany State University will host the 25th annual Southeast Model African Union Conference in collaboration with the University System African Council Wednesday-Saturday. This will be the first time ASU is hosting the prestigious conference. College students will travel from all over the Southeast to participate in the...
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library. How Election Day is shaping up across the Peach State. From the WALB News 10 Digital Studio, election coverage from across the Peach State. Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race. Updated: 12 hours ago. Bishop has held...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
Tinsel in Tifton: Decade the Halls Parade
Christmas is just around the corner, and it is that time of the year once again for you to show-off your great decorating talent in our annual Christmas parade!. Please purchase your parade entry as soon as possible so that your spot will be secured! Deadline for entry is Wednesday, November 23, or when spaces sell out. Please note that there are cost savings for early registration (prior to November 1).
Albany, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
Superb Woman: Crystal Jenkins King
Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.
Newly renovated Albany Walmart Supercenter plans re-opening ceremony
ALBANY — Albany residents will get a look this week at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on North Slappey Boulevard as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time. Store employees at...
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
Albany man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Ricardo Fletcher is wanted for finding a person’s debit card and transferring $50.00 to his Facebook Pay account. He stands 5’07, weighs 133 pounds and was last seen in the...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
