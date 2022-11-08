Read full article on original website
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.
Trintech Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Cadency(R) by Trintech
DALLAS, TX, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - "The Avengers(TM)" came together in 2012 and have defeated numerous villains over the last 10 years. Similarly, Trintech's finance and technology experts also came together in 2012 to launch Cadency(R) - the world's first end-to-end Record to Report SaaS solution transforming the way enterprise finance and accounting professionals around the world close their books. Since then, Trintech has been laser-focused on continuing to help the Superheroes of Finance and Accounting defeat manual work by standardizing, streamlining, and automating their financial close processes.
Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for October 2022
Fresh data from Global Blue reveals that the dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has been accelerating across Asia Pacific, while remaining solid in Continental Europe. In Continental Europe, issued Sales in Store like-for-like reached a recovery of 102%1 in October vs. the same period in 2019. Restated for the Golden Week impact2, the recovery would have been 111%1 in line with September trends. US nationals and Gulf Corporation Council citizens continue to lead this recovery.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Revenues increased 71% compared to 1Q22 pro forma numbers. 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled YoY, reaching $73 million on an LTM basis after excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Announced agreement with Syngenta Seedcare supporting inoculant growth internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity...
The Worldwide Women Health and Beauty Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $93 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market (2022-2027) by Product, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, Age Group, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market is estimated to be USD...
Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCMKTS: VIHD) is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing clean hydrogen production facilities which supply clean hydrogen to manufacturers and gas and power traders. They also work with consumers in the industrial and heavy and marine transportation sectors. Earlier this month, Vision Hydrogen...
JAS Marine Launches New 350 W Series Motorboat, the Best Cruise Experience with Speed, Comfort and Style
United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2022 - JAS Marine, is the UAE based company in the specialization of building and design diversified types of boats and yachts that has launched many different series of boats and yachts for the sea enthusiastic individuals and professionals. JAS Marine is the market leading company all over the world for making and designing boats and yachts which are suitable for recreational trips, sea trips and for fishing purposes.
Online New Zealand Visa for Belgian, German, UK, and French Citizens is now easy with New Zealand Visas Portal
Using the portal, anybody can now easily meet the requirements of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to obtain visa to visit New Zealand. To get the New Zealand Visa, Belgian, UK, German and French citizens can apply for an NZeTA as Belgium, UK, Germany and France are the launch members of NZ eTA program.
Canada Visa Online: new service will streamline the process of applying for a Canada visa
Starting today, customers can apply for a Canada visa online through canada visa online. This new service will streamline the process of applying for a Canada visa, making it easier and more convenient for customers.Through canada visa online, customers will be able to fill out an application form, pay the application fee, and submit their supporting documents – all from the comfort of their own home. Previously, customers had to visit a Canada visa office in person to complete their application.This new service is available to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are applying for a temporary resident visa, study permit, or work permit. Customers can visit canada visa online to get started with their application today.
Insights on The Changing World of Health and Wellness for the Family in 2022 with Focus on 23 Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Changing World of Health and Wellness for the Family 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. When it comes to health and nutrition for the family, parents today are not the same as parents decades ago. Parenting has become a tipping point for stronger engagement in the world of health and wellness, and parents are fueling many dietary trends.
VRRB, a US based blockchain startup which is focused on building a lightweight blockchain consensus algorithm.
VRRB aims to create a blockchain that solves many of the issues with existing consensus algorithms. They have raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round from a select number of strategic investors. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Smith, Sanjay Bandare, and Shiva Kintali, VRRB is a startup...
