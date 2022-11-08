Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Blues’ O’Reilly
After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
atozsports.com
John Hynes’ puzzling decisions are creating poor results for the Predators
Cody Glass led the Milwaukee Admirals in points last season with 62. That’s roughly 50% more than Cole Smith had with 41. Both players earned an NHL roster spot in camp this preseason. Yet, Cole Smith is, without question, playing NHL hockey almost every night while Cody Glass is a healthy scratch.
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles hosts Chicago, looks to continue home win streak
Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Blackhawks. Los Angeles is 7-6-1 overall and 4-3-0 in home games....
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
FOX Sports
San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -208, Sharks +172; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars. Dallas...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VGK @ BUF - 16:50 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Vegas. Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas' Nicolas Hague preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Yardbarker
Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm. Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.
NHL
Carnegie entering Hockey Hall of Fame after being denied NHL dream
Center will become fifth Black inductee, was innovator, philanthropist. Herb Carnegie was a fixture at a monthly NHL old-timers luncheon in Toronto even though ne never played a minute in the League. "We all had a chance to join in and Herbie had the same chance as the rest of...
FOX Sports
Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
NHL
Tortorella focused on game, not sentimentality upon return to Columbus
VOORHEES, N.J. -- John Tortorella made it very clear he isn't interested in discussing the past. The Philadelphia Flyers coach enjoyed his six seasons in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets but isn't spending much time dwelling on his return to Nationwide Arena when the Flyers play the Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
NHL
BLOG: IceHogs GM Bernard Named a 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee
The longtime Blackhawks executive will be honored for his renowned goaltending career in the ECHL. The ECHL announced on Thursday that longtime Blackhawks executive Mark Bernard will be inducted into the league's Hall of Fame. The current President and General Manager for the Rockford IceHogs will receive the honor as part of the ECHL's 15th anniversary class that includes Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais, and Dana Heinze.
