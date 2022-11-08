ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic Snubbed? Paul George Wins NBA West Player of the Week

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago

Despite going undefeated and joining Wilt Chamberlain in his historic start to the season, Luka Doncic missed out on winning Player of the Week.

On Monday, the NBA announced the Player of the Week for both conferences, and the player named for the Western Conference was not who Mavs' fans would’ve expected.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George got the nod for POTW in Week 3 over Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic , despite Doncic joining historic company last week.

Doncic led the Mavericks to a 2-0 record last week while averaging 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2.5 steals on 62.9 percent shooting from the floor and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. All of those statistical categories, except for his 3-point percentage, ranked better than George in Week 3.

Doncic also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to score 30+ points in 8-or-more consecutive games to begin a season.

In George's favor, winning three of four games during the week opposed to only two for Doncic and the Mavericks was likely the deciding factor, yet the Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz on Sunday, whom the Mavs took down on Nov. 2.

It's only a Player of the Week honor in the third week of the season, so there’s no need for panic or overreaction, but the answer was pretty clear on this one — Doncic was the better player last week.

