Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Clay County reports that last week Deputy Adams conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had nearly caused several accidents and had even driven over a curb into the parking lot at 683 Blanding Blvd.

After further investigation and a brief struggle, the suspect driving the car was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was charged with DUI, trafficking Fentanyl, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, destroying evidence, and resisting without violence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you are struggling with opioid addiction and need help, the Clay County Fire Rescue Community Paramedicine Program has partnered with the Florida Department of Health Clay and Clay Behavioral Health to prevent opioid-related overdose deaths in Clay County.

Call the 24hr number 904-284-7703 or email community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com to gain access to assistance. All information given is confidential.

You can also click the link below for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]