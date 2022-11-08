ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebj1Q_0j2KPf0X00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Clay County reports that last week Deputy Adams conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had nearly caused several accidents and had even driven over a curb into the parking lot at 683 Blanding Blvd.

After further investigation and a brief struggle, the suspect driving the car was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was charged with DUI, trafficking Fentanyl, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, destroying evidence, and resisting without violence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you are struggling with opioid addiction and need help, the Clay County Fire Rescue Community Paramedicine Program has partnered with the Florida Department of Health Clay and Clay Behavioral Health to prevent opioid-related overdose deaths in Clay County.

Call the 24hr number 904-284-7703 or email community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com to gain access to assistance. All information given is confidential.

You can also click the link below for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene

A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
UMATILLA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

State investigating accused cop killer's history in Marines

NASSAU, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The State is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the accused killer of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' history in the military, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. He...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Man wanted for murder apprehended

A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy