ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans. The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side. The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon! READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete

The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather

SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Spokane County sees dip in mail-in ballots, officials prepare for drop-box votes to surge

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the day before midterms, Spokane County’s elections office is noticing a new trend and preparing for a surge of voters on Tuesday. The county auditor says they received around 4,500 mail-in ballots Monday morning. They were expecting around 6,000 ballots to come in. Over the next three days, they’re now expecting to see 100,000 ballots make...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy