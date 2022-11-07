Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans. The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side. The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon! READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane COPYRIGHT 2022...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses. Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years. Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of...
Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
KHQ Right Now
SNAP partners with Brick West to host event gathering warm clothes for vulnerable people
SPOKANE, Wash. - With winter weather settling in across the Inland Northwest, SNAP is partnering with Brick West to host a pajama party and gather new warm clothing for vulnerable people in Spokane. It is not required, but people are encouraged to wear pajamas for the pajama party event and...
New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
‘Don’t shut it down’: 80 Shelter beds at risk as funding falls short
SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of one women’s homeless shelter is unclear as Volunteers of America sounds the alarm and the city asks for patience. Volunteers of America says a funding shortfall will force them to close Hope House Women’s Shelter at 3rd and Adams at the end of January. They’ll stop accepting new women January 1 and work to...
Nowels ahead of Nelson in the race for Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. Current undersheriff John Nowels is going up against retired detective Wade Nelson, vying for your vote to tackle issues that matter most to you to keep you...
KHQ Right Now
Shooting in downtown Spokane sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been injured in a shooting in downtown Spokane and is being transported to the hospital, the Spokane Police Department confirmed. Right now, the Spokane Police Department is investigating. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check...
Volunteers of America closing Hope House Women’s Shelter in January
SPOKANE, Wash. – Volunteers of America will be closing the Hope House Women’s Shelter at the end of January. They say the original location is still open. There are no shelter operations there, just only VOA operations and apartments. The location at 318 S. Adams St. is closing the shelter portion of the location but not the apartments above it....
wa.gov
WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
KHQ Right Now
Opened in 1997 to protect women from local serial killer, 'Hope House' faces possible closure
SPOKANE, Wash. - After nearly 25 years, a safe haven for women in Spokane, that opened during a local serial killer’s reign, may close due to a lack of funding. “The women in the shelter decided to call it Hope House, because that’s what they got from the shelter, was hope,” Bridget Cannon said.
KHQ Right Now
Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead, and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and can feed a...
pullmanradio.com
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
#4ThePeople: Spokane County sees dip in mail-in ballots, officials prepare for drop-box votes to surge
SPOKANE, Wash. — On the day before midterms, Spokane County’s elections office is noticing a new trend and preparing for a surge of voters on Tuesday. The county auditor says they received around 4,500 mail-in ballots Monday morning. They were expecting around 6,000 ballots to come in. Over the next three days, they’re now expecting to see 100,000 ballots make...
Comments / 0