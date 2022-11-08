ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Requests for 2023 Art & Music Festival

Requests for next year’s Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council Art & Music Festival have been approved by the Buffalo City Council. Bonnie Klasinski, with the JCAHC, explained why she was making the requests so far in advance, and talked about what the group will be doing. The festival,...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Updated on Chamber of Commerce

Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski came before the city council to make street closure requests for their upcoming Lighted Christmas Parade, and then gave them an update on the chamber itself. Romanoski said the chamber’s new membership coordinator Pamela Day has been busy since she started her...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Theatre and Dance Festival hosted by Sheridan College

The Arts at Sheridan College will host a Theatre and Dance Festival beginning Friday, November 18, through Saturday, November 19, at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The festival will consist of two performances by Sheridan College’s Theatre program and two professional dance performances by Dance Iquail. Festival tickets cost $30 for adults or $20 for seniors or veterans, including entrance to the theatre performance, reception, and dance performance. Tickets for individual events are available, and prices vary. The festival will begin at 2 pm on Friday inside the Lobby of Whitney Center for the Arts with the first showing of the production, “Pool (No Water),” written by Mark Ravenhill. This play is for adults only and contains strong language and material. The play will be followed by a reception at 5 pm that will offer food, drinks, and a cash bar. The second performance of Pool (No Water) will begin at 6 pm.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Renovation Work At Sheridan YMCA Making It Easier For Visitors To Get Around

A project that has been worked on for the past 5 years to make the Sheridan YMCA bigger is nearing the end. As part of add-ons and renovations to the YMCA building, the old pool areas have since been filled, the old locker rooms demolished, and now the cardio equipment has been moved to where the pool used to be.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Saturday Fundraiser Benefits Womens Education Financial Aid

Coming up this Saturday in Sheridan is a fundraising event that will raise money for scholarships, loans, and grants for women pursuing education beyond high school. While a guest on our talk show Public Pulse, Jeanette Moody, vice president of the local B.I. Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, explained what it is and what they do.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Open Space Ordinance Receives First Reading Approval

An ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space was approved on first reading by the Sheridan City Council Monday night by a vote of 4 to 3. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The ordinance, as it was proposed and ultimately approved by the Council on...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Evening of Movie Music Next Week in Buffalo

An Evening of Movie Music will be presented on Saturday, November 19 at the Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo. Featured will be vocalist Keli Hogue and pianist Juli Jarvis, who will be performing music from musicals from the big screen such as Phantom of the Opera, La La Land, and Guys and Dolls.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Seventh Annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt

The seventh annual youth pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held on Saturday, November 19. Pheasant hunting will be restricted that day to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. According to information from the Game and Fish Department, adult hunters can still access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species, but may not hunt pheasants. Youth hunters are defined as 17 years of age and under. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at Bud Love that day, and they can come and go throughout the day.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Passes Terry Subdivision Permit

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a subdivision permit for a 2.3-acre property north of Ranchester, fronting County Road 120A, a/k/a Five Mile Extension, applied for by the Terry Family Trusts and Successor Co-Trustees. County Planner Mark Reid explained why the applicants were seeking subdivision approval. Reid said as far...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains

A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

City Council and County Office Unofficial Election Results With Absentees

Six candidates were vying for three seats on the Sheridan City Council in Tuesday’s General Election. Each of the three available seats are for a term of four years. The three that were elected by Sheridan voters were Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg and Terry Weitzel. The three newly elected councilors will be sworn in at the City Council’s first regularly scheduled business meeting in January.
Sheridan Media

School Board and Ballot Proposition Unofficial Election Results With Absentees

Four at-large trustee seats were available for the Sheridan County School District Two Board this year. There were a total of 15 candidates running for the four available positions in Tuesday’s General Election. The four that were elected to serve as trustees for District Two were Michael Lansing, Ann Perkins, Arin Wadell and Shelta Rambur. Each of the trustee positions are for a term of four years.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

County OKs Lease-Purchase Agreement for Motor Grader

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have passed a Resolution to approve a Lease-Purchase Agreement to finance a 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 AWD Motor Grader. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details on the agreement. According to the agreement, the amount financed by the county for the grader is just under $311,000.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission OKs Homeland Security Grant

Sheridan County’s Commissioners accepted their annual Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the US Department of Homeland Security. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the grant covers the county coordinator’s activities, includes salary and benefits and other allowable expenses, and explained...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Sheridan police seek hit-and-run suspect; pedestrians struck on Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo — The Sheridan Police Department says it is seeking the driver of a newer model black Dodge pickup that reportedly struck a woman and her daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The victims reported soreness, but no injuries, according to a Sheridan PD release on Thursday. The incident...
SHERIDAN, WY

