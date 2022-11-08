The Arts at Sheridan College will host a Theatre and Dance Festival beginning Friday, November 18, through Saturday, November 19, at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The festival will consist of two performances by Sheridan College’s Theatre program and two professional dance performances by Dance Iquail. Festival tickets cost $30 for adults or $20 for seniors or veterans, including entrance to the theatre performance, reception, and dance performance. Tickets for individual events are available, and prices vary. The festival will begin at 2 pm on Friday inside the Lobby of Whitney Center for the Arts with the first showing of the production, “Pool (No Water),” written by Mark Ravenhill. This play is for adults only and contains strong language and material. The play will be followed by a reception at 5 pm that will offer food, drinks, and a cash bar. The second performance of Pool (No Water) will begin at 6 pm.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO