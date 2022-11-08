Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Requests for 2023 Art & Music Festival
Requests for next year’s Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council Art & Music Festival have been approved by the Buffalo City Council. Bonnie Klasinski, with the JCAHC, explained why she was making the requests so far in advance, and talked about what the group will be doing. The festival,...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Updated on Chamber of Commerce
Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski came before the city council to make street closure requests for their upcoming Lighted Christmas Parade, and then gave them an update on the chamber itself. Romanoski said the chamber’s new membership coordinator Pamela Day has been busy since she started her...
Sheridan Media
Theatre and Dance Festival hosted by Sheridan College
The Arts at Sheridan College will host a Theatre and Dance Festival beginning Friday, November 18, through Saturday, November 19, at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The festival will consist of two performances by Sheridan College’s Theatre program and two professional dance performances by Dance Iquail. Festival tickets cost $30 for adults or $20 for seniors or veterans, including entrance to the theatre performance, reception, and dance performance. Tickets for individual events are available, and prices vary. The festival will begin at 2 pm on Friday inside the Lobby of Whitney Center for the Arts with the first showing of the production, “Pool (No Water),” written by Mark Ravenhill. This play is for adults only and contains strong language and material. The play will be followed by a reception at 5 pm that will offer food, drinks, and a cash bar. The second performance of Pool (No Water) will begin at 6 pm.
Sheridan Media
Renovation Work At Sheridan YMCA Making It Easier For Visitors To Get Around
A project that has been worked on for the past 5 years to make the Sheridan YMCA bigger is nearing the end. As part of add-ons and renovations to the YMCA building, the old pool areas have since been filled, the old locker rooms demolished, and now the cardio equipment has been moved to where the pool used to be.
Sheridan Media
Saturday Fundraiser Benefits Womens Education Financial Aid
Coming up this Saturday in Sheridan is a fundraising event that will raise money for scholarships, loans, and grants for women pursuing education beyond high school. While a guest on our talk show Public Pulse, Jeanette Moody, vice president of the local B.I. Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, explained what it is and what they do.
Sheridan Media
Open Space Ordinance Receives First Reading Approval
An ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space was approved on first reading by the Sheridan City Council Monday night by a vote of 4 to 3. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The ordinance, as it was proposed and ultimately approved by the Council on...
Sheridan Media
Evening of Movie Music Next Week in Buffalo
An Evening of Movie Music will be presented on Saturday, November 19 at the Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo. Featured will be vocalist Keli Hogue and pianist Juli Jarvis, who will be performing music from musicals from the big screen such as Phantom of the Opera, La La Land, and Guys and Dolls.
Sheridan Media
Seventh Annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt
The seventh annual youth pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held on Saturday, November 19. Pheasant hunting will be restricted that day to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. According to information from the Game and Fish Department, adult hunters can still access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species, but may not hunt pheasants. Youth hunters are defined as 17 years of age and under. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at Bud Love that day, and they can come and go throughout the day.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Passes Terry Subdivision Permit
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a subdivision permit for a 2.3-acre property north of Ranchester, fronting County Road 120A, a/k/a Five Mile Extension, applied for by the Terry Family Trusts and Successor Co-Trustees. County Planner Mark Reid explained why the applicants were seeking subdivision approval. Reid said as far...
Sheridan Media
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
Sheridan Media
Samantha Spielman of Sheridan Signs LOI To Golf At University Of Wyoming
A 2-time state champion girls golfer from Sheridan will hit the links for the brown and gold. Samantha Spielman has signed her letter of intent to golf at the University of Wyoming. She won the 4A Girls Individual State Title back in September by 4 strokes, and won the title...
Sheridan Media
City Council and County Office Unofficial Election Results With Absentees
Six candidates were vying for three seats on the Sheridan City Council in Tuesday’s General Election. Each of the three available seats are for a term of four years. The three that were elected by Sheridan voters were Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg and Terry Weitzel. The three newly elected councilors will be sworn in at the City Council’s first regularly scheduled business meeting in January.
Sheridan Media
School Board and Ballot Proposition Unofficial Election Results With Absentees
Four at-large trustee seats were available for the Sheridan County School District Two Board this year. There were a total of 15 candidates running for the four available positions in Tuesday’s General Election. The four that were elected to serve as trustees for District Two were Michael Lansing, Ann Perkins, Arin Wadell and Shelta Rambur. Each of the trustee positions are for a term of four years.
Sheridan Media
County OKs Lease-Purchase Agreement for Motor Grader
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have passed a Resolution to approve a Lease-Purchase Agreement to finance a 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 AWD Motor Grader. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details on the agreement. According to the agreement, the amount financed by the county for the grader is just under $311,000.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Police Requesting Information Regarding Hit And Run At Washington Park
At approximately 7:27 p.m. on November 8, 2022, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a hit and run on the 600 block of Coffeen Avenue. A woman and her 12 year old daughter were walking northbound on the sidewalk near the north entrance/exit to Washington Park and were struck by a vehicle.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Homeland Security Grant
Sheridan County’s Commissioners accepted their annual Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the US Department of Homeland Security. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the grant covers the county coordinator’s activities, includes salary and benefits and other allowable expenses, and explained...
Sheridan Media
It’s all About the Gridiron This Weekend as the fall Sports Season Wraps up
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL WEEKEND – The Big Horn Rams and Sheridan Broncs play tomorrow and Saturday in their respective state championship games, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has this week’s Sheridan county football history report. We will have the 2A state title game live for you on KWYO...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Volleyball Players Earn All-Conference/All-State Honors For 2022 Season
Coaches from the 4A East, 2A East and 1A East met to decided which players were the best on their side of the state, then met with their counter-parts from the West to determine who are the best players in the state for the 2022 season regardless of location. A...
county17.com
Sheridan police seek hit-and-run suspect; pedestrians struck on Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo — The Sheridan Police Department says it is seeking the driver of a newer model black Dodge pickup that reportedly struck a woman and her daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The victims reported soreness, but no injuries, according to a Sheridan PD release on Thursday. The incident...
