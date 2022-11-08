Four at-large trustee seats were available for the Sheridan County School District Two Board this year. There were a total of 15 candidates running for the four available positions in Tuesday’s General Election. The four that were elected to serve as trustees for District Two were Michael Lansing, Ann Perkins, Arin Wadell and Shelta Rambur. Each of the trustee positions are for a term of four years.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO