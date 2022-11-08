Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Open Space Ordinance Receives First Reading Approval
An ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space was approved on first reading by the Sheridan City Council Monday night by a vote of 4 to 3. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The ordinance, as it was proposed and ultimately approved by the Council on...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Homeland Security Grant
Sheridan County’s Commissioners accepted their annual Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the US Department of Homeland Security. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the grant covers the county coordinator’s activities, includes salary and benefits and other allowable expenses, and explained...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Updated on Chamber of Commerce
Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski came before the city council to make street closure requests for their upcoming Lighted Christmas Parade, and then gave them an update on the chamber itself. Romanoski said the chamber’s new membership coordinator Pamela Day has been busy since she started her...
Sheridan Media
Council Grants Extension of Parked Retail Liquor License
The Sheridan City Council approved a resolution at their meeting Monday night to allow retail liquor license #23 held by Spruce Restaurant LLC to be non-operational for one additional year for good cause. The resolution was approved with an amendment that puts the end date for the extension to December 31, 2023. City Clerk Cecilia Good said the amendment was recently discussed during a staff meeting.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Voters Shake Up Local Boards
Johnson County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and elected new blood to a number of local boards. Sheila Camino, Luke Goddard, Elizabeth Graves, and Barbara Mueller were elected to the Cemetery District Board. For the Rural Health Care District Board Britni Camino, Mark Schueler, and Adam Michelena won...
Sheridan Media
Saturday Fundraiser Benefits Womens Education Financial Aid
Coming up this Saturday in Sheridan is a fundraising event that will raise money for scholarships, loans, and grants for women pursuing education beyond high school. While a guest on our talk show Public Pulse, Jeanette Moody, vice president of the local B.I. Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, explained what it is and what they do.
Sheridan Media
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
Sheridan Media
School Board and Ballot Proposition Unofficial Election Results With Absentees
Four at-large trustee seats were available for the Sheridan County School District Two Board this year. There were a total of 15 candidates running for the four available positions in Tuesday’s General Election. The four that were elected to serve as trustees for District Two were Michael Lansing, Ann Perkins, Arin Wadell and Shelta Rambur. Each of the trustee positions are for a term of four years.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Requests for 2023 Art & Music Festival
Requests for next year’s Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council Art & Music Festival have been approved by the Buffalo City Council. Bonnie Klasinski, with the JCAHC, explained why she was making the requests so far in advance, and talked about what the group will be doing. The festival,...
Sheridan Media
County OKs Lease-Purchase Agreement for Motor Grader
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have passed a Resolution to approve a Lease-Purchase Agreement to finance a 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 AWD Motor Grader. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details on the agreement. According to the agreement, the amount financed by the county for the grader is just under $311,000.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Police Requesting Information Regarding Hit And Run At Washington Park
At approximately 7:27 p.m. on November 8, 2022, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a hit and run on the 600 block of Coffeen Avenue. A woman and her 12 year old daughter were walking northbound on the sidewalk near the north entrance/exit to Washington Park and were struck by a vehicle.
Sheridan Media
WYO Theater 2022 Auction
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced the opening of its 2022 Online Auction. Items up for bid include handmade art, works from local and national artisans and exciting experiences. The WYO’s 2022 Online Auction began Nov. 6, and will run through Nov. 28. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for the 2022-2023 Season.
Sheridan Media
Samantha Spielman of Sheridan Signs LOI To Golf At University Of Wyoming
A 2-time state champion girls golfer from Sheridan will hit the links for the brown and gold. Samantha Spielman has signed her letter of intent to golf at the University of Wyoming. She won the 4A Girls Individual State Title back in September by 4 strokes, and won the title...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Volleyball Players Earn All-Conference/All-State Honors For 2022 Season
Coaches from the 4A East, 2A East and 1A East met to decided which players were the best on their side of the state, then met with their counter-parts from the West to determine who are the best players in the state for the 2022 season regardless of location. A...
Sheridan Media
Evening of Movie Music Next Week in Buffalo
An Evening of Movie Music will be presented on Saturday, November 19 at the Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo. Featured will be vocalist Keli Hogue and pianist Juli Jarvis, who will be performing music from musicals from the big screen such as Phantom of the Opera, La La Land, and Guys and Dolls.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan YMCA Looking For Youth Basketball Referees
It’s hard to have a sporting event without a referee and the Sheridan YMCA is looking for a few people to put on the striped shirt. The Y is looking for volunteer refs to work 2nd and 3rd grade boys and girls basketball games in gym number 3. The...
Comments / 0