Man pleads guilty to throwing punch on Portland flight, sentenced to federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison Monday for punching a passenger in the face on a 2019 flight from Portland to Denver, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Yuriy Poplauskiy, 40, lives in Charlotte and will serve one year of supervised release after his year in prison, authorities said.

According to court documents, Poplauskiy was on a commercial flight to Portland on August 14, 2019, when several passengers reported seeing him act strangely. Some said they believed he was intoxicated.

When there were about 25 minutes remaining in the flight, court documents say Poplauskiy peered through a gap in the seats at a man sitting behind him on the aisle.

While glaring at the man, Poplauskiy reportedly mumbled, “When we land, I’ll see you at the airport.

Court documents say Poplauskiy then stood up, called the man a name and punched him in the jaw.

Poplauskiy ran to the restroom on the plane but eventually returned to his seat, according to court documents. Minutes later, he was accused of trying to start a fight with another man on board and of groping a male flight attendant’s genitals.

When the plane landed in Portland, police officers met it at the gate and arrested Poplauskiy.

On Sept. 18, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Poplauskiy on a charge of striking while on board an aircraft. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the single charge Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Poplauskiy violated his pretrial release conditions six times and incurred two new convictions for unlawfully possessing methamphetamine and eluding arrest in a motor vehicle.

The FBI, the Port of Portland Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau investigated the case.

