Shelter-in-place, evacuations lifted after San Francisco water main break, gas leak

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place and evacuations after a water main break and gas leak in the city on Monday afternoon. As of 5:28 p.m., both had been lifted.

The leak happened at the intersection of Union Street and Fillmore Street. The shelter-in-place is in effect for streets within a one-block radius of the intersection.

SFFD also ordered evacuations for the following buildings on Union Street: 2184, 2187, 2189, 2190, 2191, 2198. Uniformed public servants went door-to-door to facilitate the evacuations. A total of 30 people were affected, SFFD said.

The fire department arrived at the intersection at 2:38 p.m. The city’s public utility department arrived shortly after and stopped the water from the main break.

Only one building was damaged, and no one was injured. Pacific Gas & Electric is on the scene to mitigate the gas leak.

Anyone wishing to receive updates is asked to text their zip code to 888-777. Traffic will be impacted as utility crews remain on scene.

