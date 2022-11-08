ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County sheriff searches for missing woman who ‘never arrived’ at destination

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
 3 days ago

After going months without contacting her family, a San Luis Obispo County woman has been reported missing .

Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 4, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

She “never arrived at her intended destination,” the Sheriff’s Office said, although the agency did not say what that destination was.

A missing person’s report for Dockstader was filed on Oct. 21, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office described Dockstader as a white woman with straight red and blonde hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing roughly 100 pounds.

Dockstader has two distinguishing tattoos — a flower tattoo on the side of her face and the name “Robert” tattooed on her neck, the release said.

“She is known to frequent various locations in San Luis Obispo County,” the Sheriff’s Office said, although it did not name those locations.

Anyone with information about Dockstader’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 .

San Luis Obispo, CA
