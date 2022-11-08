Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
wdrb.com
2 teens charged in attempted armed carjacking at Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens are accused of attempted an armed carjacking at a Louisville gas station. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of a Thornton's gas station on Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane. Police...
WLKY.com
Trial for man charged with deadly shooting inside south Louisville restaurant delayed for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is voicing frustrations with the judicial system, nearly four years after their loved one was killed inside a Louisville restaurant. Devone Briggs was supposed to stand trial this week for the murder of Jose Munoz, but it's been delayed again. Donna Munoz expected to...
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
Wave 3
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
Wave 3
Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
Wave 3
Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case. On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Dixie Highway and Watson Lane Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 9:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Dixie Highway. Preliminary reports indicate...
Wave 3
Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The detainees at the embattled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center were removed from the facility late Wednesday evening, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. According to sources, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office made the call after learning the magnetic doors at the facility may not open in case of a fire.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops
November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
It happened on Arnoldtown Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
Thieves in Louisville are still targeting certain vehicles due to viral trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thieves are continuing to target Kia and Hyundai drivers in Louisville, according to local authorities. In a video posted to Twitter, Louisville Metro Police said since Sept. 1, over one-third of all vehicles stolen in the Metro have been Kias and Hyundais. LMPD First Division Major...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wdrb.com
Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
