ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case. On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Dixie Highway and Watson Lane Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 9:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Dixie Highway. Preliminary reports indicate...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The detainees at the embattled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center were removed from the facility late Wednesday evening, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. According to sources, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s office made the call after learning the magnetic doors at the facility may not open in case of a fire.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops

November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy